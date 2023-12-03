The Telegraph Christmas Charity appeal: there’s still time to call and donate

To make a donation, please visit telegraph.co.uk/2023appeal or call 0151 284 1927

star

Christmas Charity Appeal 2023

Support our four chosen organisations

It may be chilly outside, but it’s very cosy indeed in the Telegraph office where the Christmas Charity Appeal phone-in got off to a roaring start this morning. Spurred on by unlimited tea and mince pies, we have taken over 700 calls so far from readers of all ages, from Ayrshire to Cornwall – and we’re just several hours in. The phones don’t stop ringing. There is still plenty of time to speak to your favourite Telegraph writers who will be here to take donations and have a chat until 6pm today. The great and the good have arrived: Allison Pearson, Camilla Tominey, Charles Moore and Richard Madeley are ready to answer your calls, among dozens of other writers and editors.

Columnist Celia Walden manning the busy phones taking readers' generous donations - Eddie Mulholland

We have been blown away by the generosity of your donations, which range from two to four figures. They will benefit this year’s four chosen charities: Marie Curie, Britain’s leading end-of-life charity; the RAF Benevolent Fund, which supports personnel, veterans and their families; Go Beyond, which gives vulnerable children a break in the British countryside; and Race Against Dementia, set up by three-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart, after his wife, Helen, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which funds vital dementia research. I think we can all agree these are very worthy causes indeed, and your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a difference. So, pick up the phone – we’d love to hear from you.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.