The Telegraph must not be left in limbo

It was gratifying to hear MPs of all parties declare their opposition to the potential sale of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph and the Spectator magazine to an Abu Dhabi-backed investment firm. Parliamentarians often have cause to fulminate at newspapers for their forceful opinions or revelatory stories. Some members of both Houses remain bruised by this newspaper’s coverage of the expenses scandal 15 years ago. But a visceral commitment to free speech runs deep in the British political psyche and was on display at Westminster today.

Although this matter has been rumbling on for months, this was the first time that MPs had been given an opportunity to make their views known on a collective basis. The vehicle was an urgent question tabled by Alicia Kearns, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, and the backbench contributions left the Government in no doubt as to the hostility that exists to this potential takeover.

Moreover, although Julia Lopez, the media minister, said that she was constrained from answering questions by legal considerations, she made clear her opposition in principle to the sale of a British media company to a foreign state, or the British one for that matter.

The prospective purchase of the Telegraph group is currently subject to an investigation by the regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority after the Government issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN). They are looking at whether such a sale would infringe freedom of expression. This has been delayed until March by a last-minute corporate structure change by the potential buyers Redbird IMI.

When a report is received by Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, she is then expected to order a further inquiry which could take up to six months. The Government is also being urged to consider the security implications of Emirati ownership of a British media asset, not least after the UAE’s recent hosting of a summit with Vladimir Putin.

This is an unsettling episode for the newspapers that is far from resolved. It could conceivably run into the general election and be a question for a new government to determine. As Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow culture secretary, pointed out, this is not a satisfactory situation. The Telegraph has been left in a state of limbo, unable to adapt to a changing media landscape. A way should be found to speed up this process.

