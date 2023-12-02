The Telegraph’s proposed takeover by a foreign state must not be allowed to happen

The US media company RedBird IMI, funded by the rulers of Abu Dhabi must not be permitted to take ownership of this newspaper. That statement should be obviously true.

The arguments for it need have nothing to do with the nature of Abu Dhabi’s government, its record on human rights or its attitude to the Western concept of freedom of speech. By most accounts, it is, as a member of the United Arab Emirates federation, a benign force in the region and a reliable friend of this country. What is at issue is not the integrity or the diplomatic standing of this particular nation or its reigning family. Foreign Office ministers who make those considerations central to this question may be committing a damaging error.

The only point worth considering here is that in a free society no government – including the country’s elected one – should own a news media outlet. The power wielded by a state must be, always and without qualification, separate from the presentation and analysis of information in the public domain. That principle has been one of the distinguishing differences between tyrannies and democracies in the modern world.

Even media outlets financed by public funding mandates like the BBC, or Channel 4 which is owned by a corporation that belongs to the government but is funded by advertising, have managerial and editorial independence. The suspension of that independence is permissible only in the most severe national emergencies and is rescinded as soon as those crises are resolved. So no, this need not and should not be a diplomatic problem. Abu Dhabi’s governing philosophy, which may be incompatible with our own, and its relations with the West on the world stage, are not relevant to this decision and the rejection of their ownership bid for the Telegraph should not be construed as any kind of insult by the UK government.

There is a famous quote from the author of the US Constitution, Thomas Jefferson: “If I had to choose between government without newspapers, and newspapers without government, I would not hesitate to choose the latter.” What Jefferson clearly meant by this was that a government without newspapers could hold power unchecked, but a population empowered by independent news could reject and replace a government. If you cannot see what is happening, you are powerless. If you can see it, there is nothing you cannot do.

But the underlying premise of his statement is that these two enormously powerful forces – government and news media – must be clearly and indisputably separated. There may be times when news organisations support a sitting (or a foreign) government and other times when they are in implacable opposition – but they must always be, and always be seen as, independent purveyors of fact and analysis.

Of course, the Jefferson quote uses what might be considered outdated vocabulary. “Newspapers”, in the old sense of printed editions, are thought to be no longer particularly important, so why worry about who owns them? This is an idiotic and pernicious argument. First and most obvious rejoinder: more people than ever are accessing newspaper content in its newer digital form. The Telegraph (and some other British papers) has more readers – and much greater global reach – now than it had in its flourishing print years. Indeed, it is precisely this increasing influence which is attracting buyers like RedBird and its Abu Dhabi backers.

This dismissive narrative (“newspapers don’t matter anymore”) calls up in evidence the proliferation of social media news outlets which are, supposedly, replacing “legacy” media, particularly among the young. Presumably, the exponents of this glib narrative would be happy to have a public discourse dominated by the grotesque absurdities of Deep Fake video clips, manipulated photographs, unchecked hysterical testimony and outright deception (sometimes generated robotically), overseen by unqualified and possibly irresponsible social media billionaires who are accountable to no one.

Are there really serious grown-ups who believe that social media has made newspapers – and real journalism – redundant, rather than more urgently needed than ever to hold the tidal wave of fakery and falsehood up to the light? To those naive people, let me explain that a professional newspaper operation is not only subject to all the old legal constraints of libel and contempt, but a whole new battery of Ipso guidelines on accuracy and ethical procedure, overseen by inhouse enforcement officers, in which its trainees are rigorously instructed.

An equally absurd point that is being made by the insouciant brigade is that the possible sale of the Telegraph only matters to Conservatives who regard it as a bulwark of party political loyalty in an otherwise hostile media environment. I have even heard it said that the upcoming general election will have been a factor in the decision to refer the possible sale to a regulatory investigation since the Tories cannot afford to have their “inhouse” newspaper compromised at such a moment.

All that I can say to the purveyors of this interpretation is that if you believe that the Telegraph has been a stalwart supporter of this Tory government, you have obviously not read a word that has appeared on these pages for a long time. Cue bitter laughter from inside Downing Street. And in the opposite corner we have the Foreign Office which seems ready to reconcile itself quite happily with this possible sale because its concern with diplomatic accommodation is so much greater than its belief in a troublesome free press.

Maybe this is the source of a terrible misapprehension about what is at risk. The Foreign Office is, probably more than any other Cabinet department, the beating heart of the British establishment. The guiding philosophy that dictates that establishment approach has been, at least since the national trauma of the Reformation, pragmatism and compromise at home, tact and calculated diplomacy abroad. Defending to the death abstract ideals of freedom was only for volatile revolutionary republics. But if ever there was a moment for a statement of absolute, inviolable commitment to the principle of a free press, this is it.

