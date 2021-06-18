Telegraph readers on the Chesham and Amersham by-election: 'The Tories cannot think they are invincible'

Liberal Democrat candidate Sarah Green arrives for the declaration in the Chesham and Amersham by-election - Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Conservatives are fearing that the party's humiliating by-election defeat in Chesham and Amersham could be replicated in "Tory seats south of the Humber".

Chesham and Aversham had been a Conservative stronghold since its creation in 1974, before being won by Lib Dem Sarah Green after the death of former Cabinet minister Dame Cheryl Gillan triggered a by-election.

Writing in The Telegraph, Ben Riley-Smith blamed the Tories by-election defeat on the party's focus on the Red Wall, at the expense of the Tory faithful in Southern, rural constituencies – who have voiced their concerns at Boris Johnson's shake up of the planning system and commitment to HS2.

However, Telegraph readers were quick to suggest that the result also reflected the public's frustration with Mr Johnson's climbdown over freedom day and the end to lockdown restrictions.

Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

'We will gain nothing from HS2'

@Chris Beck:

"It feels strange to wake up and find that I am being represented by a party with 12 MPs led by Ed Davey! Sarah Green is a local lady, Cheryl Gillan moved to Surrey which always jarred locally. HS2 is a big issue as we gain nothing from it. This result is good for democracy."

'I did not anticipate such a thorough trashing'

@Mark Slim:

"The result does not surprise me but I did not anticipate such a thorough thrashing. The media, and BBC in particular, don’t report it at all but Tory voters and Party members are fed up – not just with wokeness and planning reforms but also, and in my view a far bigger issue, the Government’s pathetic delay to reopening and their failure to take advantage of the very effective vaccination programme. We want our freedom back.

"This is a good wake-up call and if the Tories do not change course, and fast, they deserve to be out of power – the sooner the better. Remove all Covid restrictions, fully reopen the economy, scrap HS2 and the Planning and Animal Rights Bills and wage a full on war against wokeness. Then we might vote Tory again."

Story continues

'The Tories cannot think they are invincible'

@John Kelly:

"This is not an endorsement of the Liberal Democrats, make no mistake. Conservative voters stayed home – just look at the turn out.

"The government needed their minds sharpened, so I can't say I'm too disappointed. The Tories may still have an 80 seat majority, but it sends a message. They cannot think they are invincible.

"Maybe now Boris will think twice about 'building back in a more greener and gender neutral way' and taking away our freedoms."

'The two key issues were HS2 and planning reforms'

@Peter Willcox:

"The Conservative candidate, Peter Fleet, is correct. The Lib Dems threw everything at this. We had so many of their leaflets we had to attach one to our door saying no more. It was enough to dissuade a supporter who appeared to be delivering yet another on the day of the by-election.

"The two key issues were HS2 and the proposed revisions to planning laws. The former Chiltern district and neighbouring Beaconsfield are earmarked for hundreds of new houses without the necessary improvements to supporting infrastructure and locals feel they have no control over the process.

"On top of these issues, I am sure there were other contributory factors causing immense frustration at this government that led to Conservatives switching their vote. In my case, this included inaction over replacing flammable cladding, the preservation of the leasehold system governing existing flats that sucks money out of flat owners and dithering over border controls during a pandemic. Facilitating the introduction of the highly transmissible Indian variant in such large numbers was unforgivable."

'The Conservatives deserved to be punished here'

@Andrew Smith:

"As a Chesham resident, I can say the Lib Dems threw everything at this campaign and turned the town orange. Labour had given up from the very start, as the result showed.

"People here are very angry with the Conservatives. The way HS2 has been blasted through with total indifference to the population, with vents, drilling and the obliteration of woodland at so many locations – it hurts to travel round the area.

"The other local obsession, with good reason, is the utter failure of the highways department, giving us what must surely be the worst roads in the UK. They are crumbling, pitted and patched, – with craters everywhere to destroy your wheels. So, £120 billion for a railway we can't use, and nothing for our failed roads. The Conservatives deserved to be punished here."

'You can’t just steamroll over voters'

@Christine Ten Holter:

"I'm sure the Lib Dems will be jumping up and down all day but hopefully this will serve as a warning to Boris that you can't just steamroll over voters. HS2 is a disaster and should never have gone ahead. Ditto for the proposed planning laws.

"None of the things Boris promised are getting done including immigration, reform of the House of Lords, the BBC, social care and more."

'There’s been an exodus from London into the Home Counties.'

@Chris Ashley:

"It is too early in my opinion to draw definitive trends from this Lib Dem result. However, I can well believe that the Lib Dems and eventually Labour will benefit from an exodus from London into the Home Counties.

"At the very least, it would turn previously solid Tory seats in that area into marginals. Given that trend, St Albans was wrested from the Tories at the last election, and Raab's seat in Esher and Walton is also looking very vulnerable."

'HS2 is a monumental waste of money'

@David Shipley:

"It’s extraordinary how few people understand the strength of feeling locally about HS2. Not just because it is desecrating the beautiful Misbourne valley, but because it is such a monumental waste of money that could be better spent in a myriad of different ways."

'By-elections are for protest, general elections are for running the country'

@Richard Cooper:

"Conservative voters are disappointed at the wishy-washy record of the government, with lockdown, with uncontrolled immigration, with the threat to the green belt, and with HS2.

"The Government needs to drop lockdown and forget it ever happened. If that means sacking SAGE, then so be it. Immigration needs to have a strict quota set, dependent upon available housing, and employment, and to exclude asylum seekers and overstayers.

"The planning reforms need to protect the green belt. They cannot make a business case for HS2 because there isn't one. It is a make-work exercise and a feeding trough for the engineers. Scrap it today.

"By-elections are for protest; general elections are for running the country. The government must get on with running the country."

'This is a vote against the latest Covid lockdown'

@melvin lomas:

"This is a vote against the latest Covid lockdown, people are tiring of it, and Boris Johnson’s late reaction to the Delta/Indian variant.

"HS2 is required as an infrastructure project to help with jobs for the young as well as expanding the rail network, plus bringing back some pride to our rail industry."

'The Conservatives need to get the country working again'

@Stephen Dolan:

"This result is no surprise at all given the policies the Tories have been following. The sooner they get back to proper Conservative ideals and set about getting the country working again, the sooner the threats like Chesham and Amersham will recede.

"Neither HS2 nor the draconian planning reforms are needed. Improving the railways we already have is important and planning needs a more sensible approach to a tricky problem."

'The Labour Party is dying'

@A Marlow:

"Don't over sensationalise a Lib Dem by-election victory. They happen. A by-election is a free vote – and the Lib Dems can be all things to all men. Their only consistency is their local opportunism. They have no coherent philosophy. There is no implication for the future government of the country.

"The only real news is that Labour, the official opposition, only scraped just over 1 per cent of the vote. The Labour party is dying. It has lost its position and its purpose."

'A new common sense Conservatism needs to rise from the ashes'

@Peter Tapper:

"As a lifelong Conservative voter I am delighted that the Tories have been ousted. They have proven that a large majority carries the terrible danger of totally ignoring their core voters and can also lead to the threat of extreme authoritarianism.

"I will not be voting at the next General Election unless a new “common sense Conservatism” rises from the ashes."

'This has nothing to do with Red or Blue Walls'

What do you think was behind the Conservative's defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-election? Share your view in the comments section below