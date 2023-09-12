Telegraph readers denounce the Government's plan to ban oil boilers, exclusive poll reveals

94 per cent of 14,000 readers are against the ban

The Government’s proposed plan to ban new oil boilers by 2026 will affect around 1.7 million rural households who have been reliant on heating oil for decades.

Growing dissent among senior Tory MP towards the green proposal comes as families living off-grid face costs of tens of thousands of pounds in renovation bills if they should need to install heat pumps.

However, the Government could yet offer bigger grants to those with oil boilers if they switch to heat pumps.

George Eustice, the former environment secretary, urged the Prime Minister to scrap the policy, referring to it as “a Ulez for rural households”, and proposed biofuels be used in oil boilers as an alternative, environmentally-friendly solution.

An exclusive poll conducted by The Telegraph revealed 94 per cent of over 14,000 Telegraph readers are against the proposed ban, with only six per cent believing new oil boilers should be banned in 2026.

Readers that currently rely on oil boilers to heat their homes have voiced their concerns on the proposed ban in the comments section.

Many cited the expensive cost to install heat pumps, with or without a government grant, and expressed fears that in remote areas without connection to the grid, a heat pump will be insufficient in heating their property.

‘Trying to retrofit this technology to older, often listed houses is crazy’

James Crowter, for example, believes the plans show “how out of touch the Conservative Party are with their core voters.”

He shares his experience: “I live in a house with a heat pump in rural Devon. But we only built it last year. For us, it’s working well, mainly because the heat pump has only been used for hot water.

“Despite this, I still think trying to retrofit this technology to older, often listed houses is crazy. Our neighbours have no chance, and if I were them, I’d be stockpiling oil boilers in my garage.”

Another reader, Paul Brandwood, who is awaiting a quote for a heat pump to replace his oil boiler, explains: “It looks like it will be £15,000 after the grant of £6,000 – and with no fuel savings. Although heat pumps are more efficient, the cost of electricity to power them is three times the cost of oil per kWh.

“I will also have the cost of disposing of the oil tank. There will have to be a miracle to make these sums work.”

‘I am frugal with my oil boiler’

Jeremy Roff begins: “I am frugal with my oil boiler, but say I burn 2,000 litres a year, which at 2.52kg a litre produces say 5,000 kg of carbon dioxide, replacing my boiler with a heat pump will produce a similar level of emissions.”

Mr Roff worries the grid has “no capacity for new connections to renewables, and there’s a queue of 15 years, which means the electricity to power it will come from burning gas in power stations for decades to come.”

He argues that “one 500 mile each way flight in a private jet by Rishi Sunak will produce significantly more emissions than my oil boiler will in a year, just to save an hour or two of his time.”

‘We have other problems – my house is Grade II listed and is in a conservation area’

One reader, Roy Seager, lives in a Grade II-listed building in a conservation area. He says: “Apart from the weaknesses of heat pumps as far as insulation of older houses go, we have other problems.

“We are not allowed double or triple glazing for our windows and l have to keep two drafty front doors as the property was once two cottages.”

Oil boilers in Cabinet ministers' constituencies

‘All that is needed now is for the biofuel to be put into production’

As an alternative solution to heat pumps, the environment secretary under Boris Johnson’s government, George Eustice, proposed an amendment to the Energy Bill to introduce effective subsidies on biofuels for domestic heating.

For two years, a Cornish hamlet has been using cooking oil recycled from factories in oil boilers as an alternative, a method which reader Valerie Collins says she has “been looking into for a while. All that is needed now is for the biofuel to be put into production.”

Ms Collins urges politicians to take action to ensure biofuels are seen as a viable alternative and hopes it will be viewed as a solution for people living in older homes to continue to heat them without harming the environment. “Especially if they are not suitable for modern insulation technology.”

‘It’s how country life works, and our government don’t seem to appreciate that’

Meanwhile, reader James Bulloch lives in a rural hamlet with no access to gas, and a poor electricity supply that often trips out.

He would prefer “to get a new vegetable oil boiler at a price of £5,000, with a 90pc reduction in emissions, than spend £30,000 on one of those idiotic air pumps.”

Mr Bulloch details his experience: “In the meanwhile, I am thankful for the fireplaces in the house. The neighbour the next field over in the prevailing wind direction goes gangbusters with her woodburner, and we often have a mug of tea in each other’s house with the fire going.

“It’s how country life works, and our government don’t seem to appreciate that.”

Ian Lloyd disagrees, and suggests allowing oil boilers to use renewable fuels is “not much of a concession, especially if one’s Aga runs off the same oil supply,” and suggests he will “carry on stocking up on spare parts for the boiler.”

