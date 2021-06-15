Telegraph readers on the freedom day delay: 'When will it end?'

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove during a press conference after the British Irish Council summit - Liam McBurney/PA

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has insisted that the revised July 19 date for freedom day is “terminus”, adding that something "unprecedented and remarkable" would have to happen for the new roadmap to be extended further.

Despite pledges from both Mr Gove and the Prime Minister that they are confident lockdown restrictions will end on July 19, there are already concerns that Britain could be stuck in a dangerous trap of indefinite restrictions as the Delta variant continues to spread.

What do you think about the freedom day delay? Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

'Why does everyone think they aren't free now?'

@A C H Melchett:

"I’m wondering why everyone thinks they’re not free now? I go to work. I see family and friends. I can pop into the supermarket whenever I want. The local cinema is open. I had dinner in a lovely rooftop restaurant in central London only last week. I’ll probably see more friends this weekend.

"I’ve got work on the house being done, which was booked with no drama.

"It all seems, well, a bit of faux outrage really."

'Hospitality jobs are acceptable collateral'

@Sue Clarke:

“As long as the economy is functioning nothing will change. They do just enough to ensure this is the case. Never mind a few hospitality jobs, they are acceptable collateral.”

'Johnson can’t win'

@Captain Hogwash:

"Every one and his dog has an opinion but hardly any of them are the same.

"Johnson can’t win either way, he’s trying to navigate his way through a thick fog of scientists, backbenchers, and negative news broadcasts."

'There's been a lack of managing expectations'

@Seed Eater:

"Quite aside from the inaccurate premise that the Government insists on using as a starting point at every turn, the PM is demonstrating an alarming lack of grasp of management of expectations.

Story continues

"If you're going to serve your people up a steady diet of restrictions, the least you'd expect is a well-spring of hope for the future; every cloud is meant to have a silver lining and at the end of the rainbow, there should be fortune.

"But no. It is almost as if there is a group in the Cabinet Office, whose sole aim is to identify glimmers of hope and extinguish them."

'It is statistical lunacy'

@Paul Wilson:

"The number of cases is very small and relatively insignificant, although the percentage increase was high which was inevitable given the low starting point.

"Given that seasonal factors are favourable, the vaccination rate is well ahead of most other countries, and there is no vast rise in cases anywhere else, it is statistical lunacy to say that there will be a third wave in the UK. Boris, yet again, has bottled it."

'I have zero confidence that restrictions will be lifted next month'

@Michele Francis:

"I feel very, very angry that freedoms haven’t been restored.

"I have zero confidence that restrictions will be lifted next month. I voted for a Conservative government and got a socialist one.

"I don’t expect the government to protect me and I want to make my own informed decisions."

'A car crash in slow motion'

@Mark Hawkins:

"It’s one of those moments where you could see the car crash happening in slow motion, right back to the moment we all saw pictures from India of the new variant and a refusal from Johnson to put flight restrictions in place.

"Everyone I know was aware that this was coming, flying into Heathrow unchecked."

'There was no choice but to delay'

@Chris Judd:

"Despite the fact Boris does not cut the mustard for me I can readily see he had little choice but to delay. The man is under pressure from both sides and no expert has all the answers.

"On the whole, he has done okay. Could he have done better? Yes, but would anyone else when they have to keep so many balls in the air?"

'What happened to the Nightingale hospitals?'

@D S Wilson:

"Saving the NHS again. If it was such a wonderful institution it wouldn’t turn away cancer sufferers and close departments to everyone else. Remind me what happened to the Nightingale hospitals?"

'When will it end?'

@Anne Hop:

"Just a few weeks to flatten the curve. Just another few months to get through winter. Just a few more weeks until the vulnerable are vaccinated. Just a few more weeks until the adults are vaccinated. Just a few more weeks until the children are vaccinated. Just a few more weeks for the booster shots. Just a few more weeks until a new variant shot, and so on. When will it end?"

'There is no way out of this now'

@Andrew Alexander:

"I'm so angry after yesterday’s announcement today. Of course I was expecting it, but nonetheless it's a bitter blow.

"I see no way out of this now."

What do you think about the freedom day delay? Share your view in the comments section below