Telegraph readers on Sajid Javid as Health Secretary: 'I have a good feeling about him'

New Health Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at the Department for Health and Social Care in Westminster ahead of his first day in the job following Matt Hancock's resignation. - Jamie Lorriman

Fresh from being appointed as Health Secretary following Matt Hancock’s resignation, Sajid Javid said on Sunday that it was his “most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible".

Meanwhile, The Telegraph’s Ross Clark set out the serious problems Mr Javid faces in putting right Mr Hancock’s legacy on the NHS. Telegraph readers have shared their hopes that Sajid Javid could end lockdown restrictions as soon as possible, while also acknowledging the mountain he has to climb in his new role.

Read on for the best discussion points from our readers and share your own view in the comments section at the bottom of this article.

'It’s time for us to manage our personal risk'

@Mike Stansfield:

"Sajid is right.

"We have played the nuclear defence weapon i.e. the vaccine. It won’t be 100 per cent effective but it’s as good as it gets. We can no longer expect the masses to protect the vulnerable. It’s time for us to each manage our personal risk, as we always have with every other disease going.

"This means that some people will die. I’m sorry about that, but people die every day from all causes and death is a fact of life. The NHS will not be more overwhelmed than it was going to be anyway. There will be massive issues, but most are caused now by lockdowns. Any more restrictions just prolongs the situation.

"We are all just going to have to put our big boys and girls pants on and get through it."

'Javid at least has some sort of moral compass'

@John Gough:

"Javid, as proven by his previous resignation, at least has some sort of moral compass. However, he will be working for a boss who has no compass at all and could fire off in any direction."

'Good to see Javid back in Government'

@Alexander Fischbaum:

"Sajid Javid has more than once proven that he is willing to do the right thing rather than the expedient thing, which is a welcome change to many other politicians and especially welcome for a difficult post like that of Health Secretary. Good to see him back in government and I wish him every success."

'Just be window dressing'

@Douglas Jones:

"Hopefully this is good news. But it could just be window dressing. Because Javid is apparently more 'hawkish', we will accept any restrictions he is ‘forced to' introduce or continue, whereas Hancock was an open, ‘Build Back Better’ enthusiast. I hope I'm wrong."

'The markets aren’t likely to support another lockdown'

@Pam Demik:

"As a former Chancellor, Sajid will know the markets aren't likely to support another lockdown this winter, or any winter."

'If Javid ends lockdown he’ll be the next prime minister.'

@James Wesley:

If Javid ends this ridiculous lockdown before July 19 he'll be the next prime minister.

'His appointment comes too late'

@Voting Floater:

"Javid sounds much more balanced and is looking at the devastating effects of lockdown. Sadly though, his appointment will be too late to allow the dates to change."

'I have a good feeling about Sajid'

@Matthew Evans:

"Sajid Javid looks far more genuine than Hancock. I know that's shallow and I know that it is no way to judge a person. But I have a good feeling about Sajid."

'Actions speak louder than words'

@Althaeban Malik:

"Let us hope that Sajid isn't all mouth and no trousers like many in Johnson’s cabinet. After all, actions speak louder than words."

'He should free us from incarceration'

@D S Wilson:

"Javid is a breath of fresh air compared to the rest of the Cabinet. He should free us from incarceration ASAP. No masks, no social distancing and no more Covid news bulletins."

'His financial background will counterbalance the fanatical lockdown crew'

@Peter Turner:

"At last Matt Hancock has done the whole country a massive favour and cleared off, letting ex-Chancellor Sajid Javid step in as Health Secretary. His financial and economic background will surely be needed as a counterbalance to the fanatical lockdown crew."

'I wouldn’t hold out much hope'

@Well Then:

"Sajid Javid is my MP and my several communications with him on the matter certainly did not leave me with the idea that he is any kind of lockdown sceptic! He did acknowledge that there are costs to lockdown but still felt it was essential to stop the NHS being overwhelmed. So, unless he has changed his views on lockdowns (which is possible) I wouldn't hold out much hope."

'I cannot imagine he could do a worse job than Hancock'

@Carolyn Bates:

"Whether Mr Javid will do a better job than his discredited predecessor remains to be seen, but I cannot imagine he could do a worse job.

"If he wants to make an instant success of his new position, then he needs to bring common sense to the job, and release us all from restrictions."

