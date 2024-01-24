Telegraph takeover: Sunak must strengthen investigation to stop Abu Dhabi exerting influence

Rishi Sunak should strengthen the investigation into the takeover of The Telegraph over fears Abu Dhabi is trying to exert “material influence” on the paper, a Tory MP has said.

Neil O’Brien, a former health minister, urged the Prime Minister to extend the scope of the public interest intervention notice (PIIN) issued to scrutinise the potential sale.

He expressed concerns over reports that RedBird IMI, the UAE-backed company behind the buyout, has insisted it will decide who owns the paper even if its own bid is blocked.

Last month Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, triggered a public interest investigation into the sale over concerns about the accurate presentation of news and free expression.

Ofcom, the media watchdog, and the competition and markets authority, have been looking into potential issues and are set to present their findings to Ms Frazer this week.

She will then have to decide whether to step in and block the takeover by Abu Dhabi, risking diplomatic relations with the Gulf state, or let it go ahead and anger Tory MPs.

‘Deeply concerning’

The Barclay family, which have owned The Telegraph since 2004, has paid off a £1.2 billion debt to Lloyds Banking Group after striking a deal with RedBird IMI for the sale of the paper.

Mr O’Brien said that Ms Frazer should now issue a new PIIN covering the repayment of the debt, so that it cannot be used by the Abu Dhabi-backed firm to exert “influence”.

He told Sky News: “It is clear that the Secretary of State is carefully considering the important issues around press freedom and national security raised by this deal.

“I am, however, deeply concerned by recent reporting that RedBird IMI told the Telegraph’s independent directors that it will determine the future ownership of the paper, even if their bid is blocked.

“This raises worrying questions about the level of material influence RedBird IMI, and therefore a foreign power, already holds over the paper through the debt arrangements currently in place, as well as the control they will still be able to exert even if the bid is blocked.

“It is vital that the Government retains control over the process and its ability to protect the free press in this country.”

He added: “In light of these new developments, I think it’s crucial that the Secretary of State uses her powers to scrutinise this complicated deal by issuing a separate PIIN into the initial purchase of the debt.

“Doing so will give myself, parliamentary colleagues, Telegraph readers, and staff, full confidence in this process.”

Ms Frazer is expected to trigger a more in depth Phase 2 investigation into the sale of The Telegraph which could include examining the debt-for-equity swap.

RedBird IMI ‘will determine’ paper’s future

RedBird IMI has told the newspaper’s independent directors it will determine the paper’s future even if it is blocked from taking control itself.

It has been reported that the message was delivered to dispel the idea that the Barclay family would oversee any future auction to sell The Telegraph Media Group titles.

Mr O’Brien is the latest in a line of Tory MPs to publicly oppose the sale to Abu Dhabi.

RedBird IMI has drafted in George Osborne, the former chancellor who is considered a mentor to Mr Sunak, to help persuade Downing Street to back its bid.

The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, has also privately told political allies he believes the sale should be allowed to go ahead.

Redbird IMI has insisted it is “entirely committed to maintaining the existing editorial team” and has offered such assurances to the Government.

The company, which is also trying to buy the Spectator magazine, said “editorial independence for these titles is essential to protecting their reputation and credibility”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.