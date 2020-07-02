Telehealth called a 'silver lining' of the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, it might stick

Telehealth use surged from 8% of Americans in December to 29% in May as primary care, mental health and specialists turned to remote care out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a UnitedHealth Group report.

Telehealth evangelists long have touted using high-speed Internet connections and a range of devices to link providers and patients for remote care. But regulatory hurdles and medicine's conservative culture limited virtual checkups to largely minor conditions like sinus infections or unique circumstances such as connecting neurologists to rural hospitals that lack specialized care.

The pandemic lockdowns closed doctors offices and delayed non-emergency care for millions of Americans. Some clinics scrambled to acquire technology platforms to deliver remote care. Others began employing rarely used video programs to reach patients in their homes.

Remote visits among Medicare patients surged through the end of March, prompting Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Seema Verma to say she "can't imagine going back."

Dr. Tiffany Link listens to a patient during a telehealth session in her spare bedroom in her home in Fort Collins, Colo. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. More

Aided by emergency legislation that eased Medicare payment restrictions and allowed doctors to practice across state lines, some predict a significant portion of Americans will choose to get care remotely as stay-at-home orders lift.

“There will be a wave of ongoing adoption and increased acceptance, even as the pandemic begins to wind down,” said Dr. Wyatt Decker, CEO of OptumHealth. “I think the shift is permanent.”

'Your own doctor is on board for the first time'

For years, telehealth has been considered the future of medicine – it just never became the present. Then, as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down doctors' offices and clinics across the country, telemedicine suddenly became the only way patients could see their doctors and visa versa. Visits skyrocketed.

In Massachusetts, for instance, Blue Cross Blue Shield was paying for about 200 televisits a day before the pandemic and up to nearly 40,000 a day in recent months.

“It’s just been a really extraordinary moment in the history of healthcare in the United States,” said Andrew Dreyfus, CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. “There’s a consensus that this is a silver lining” to the pandemic.

However, a Commonwealth Fund report shows telehealth visits peaked in mid-April but began to decline as restrictions loosened and people returned to in-office visits. Nearly 14% of medical visits were virtual in mid-April, but that dropped to less than 8% by mid-June, the report said.

Doctors in nearly every specialty “Zoomed” into patients’ homes to look at sore feet, consult about problems and offer advice on coping with new stresses and longstanding concerns.

More: What will health care look like after COVID-19?

More: Medical bias: From pain pills to COVID-19, racial discrimination in health care festers

More: As suicide, addiction death projections soar amid COVID-19, treatment centers struggle to stay alive too

Dr. Joe Kvedar, a professor of dermatology at Harvard Medical School and president of the American Telemedicine Association, said doctors who were "curious at best" about telehealth now plan a post-pandemic hybrid of in-person and virtual care.

"The big change that we are witnessing now is that your own doctor is on board for the first time,” said Kvedar. “That’s a big deal.”

At Mass General Brigham, about 60,000 appointments each week are virtual visits, compared to an average 400 each week in February.

Ups and downs

Medical groups and patient surveys suggest, for the most part, virtual visits were successful. In one recent survey of more than 30,000 Americans, 42% of patients who used telehealth found it very effective and 55% believed it to be safer than conventional medicine, according to the consumer insight group Piplsay.