New Telehealth Service from Crystal Clinic Allows Patients to Receive Non-Emergency Care from the Safety and Comfort of Home

Patients can now connect with Crystal Clinic orthopaedic and reconstructive specialists via their smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is now offering telehealth virtual visits so patients can receive care from the safety and comfort of home. This alternative to a conventional clinic visit gives patients the ability to connect with a Crystal Clinic physician, physical therapist, hand therapist, or clinician through the use of a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer.

(PRNewsfoto/Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Cent) More

"A telehealth visit allows our patients to still have an in-depth, private, one-on-one consultation with their Crystal Clinic orthopaedic or reconstructive specialist, but without the need to physically come to one of our clinics," said Holli Cholley, R.N., B.S.N., M.B.A., Chief Nursing and Operations Officer. "This convenient option is especially important as people are asked to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Most non-emergency orthopaedic injuries or conditions can be diagnosed in a telehealth consultation. Through a telehealth visit, Crystal Clinic specialists can also develop a plan of care, order tests, and provide follow-up care, including consults with physical therapy and hand therapy. If an in-person clinic visit is needed, this can be determined during the telehealth visit.

Telehealth may also be used for follow-up care with one of Crystal Clinic's plastic and reconstructive surgeons.

To schedule a telehealth visit, patients can fill out an online appointment request form at CrystalClinic.com and select the "telehealth" option, or select "Schedule a Telehealth Consult" at CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com. A scheduler will then call the patient to set up the telehealth appointment. Patients can also call 855-687-6357, Extension 27015, to talk directly with a scheduler.

Telehealth requires computer hardware and software that is commonly available on contemporary devices. For telehealth video conferencing, the following is needed:

PC Users: Windows® 7 and 10, Vista or XP

Mac Users: OSX 10.6 (Snow Leopard) or higher

Apple iPads

Android tablets (Amazon Fire tablets will not work)

A high-speed Internet connection

A computer with a camera (1.3 megapixels minimum resolution), speakers, and built-in microphone or a headset with a microphone

Crystal Clinic's telehealth platform is designed to be easy to use, including for those with no video conferencing experience.

"This is just one more way we are making nationally-renowned orthopaedic care available to our patients when they need it," said Cholley. "While we've offered limited telehealth visits with some of our physicians in the past, we are now providing remote access to all of our orthopaedic and reconstructive specialists. As we navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to doing everything we can to make sure our patients' needs are met, even from the safety and comfort of their own homes."

For more information, visit CrystalClinic.com/telehealth or CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com/telehealth, or call 855-687-6357, Extension 27015.

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeons who perform more than 17,000 surgeries each year. Crystal Clinic QuickCare facilities provide immediate, no-appointment, walk-in care for orthopaedic injuries. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries. They provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. With locations throughout Northeast Ohio, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is the only hospital in Ohio, and one of just 13 out of the 6,147 hospitals in the nation, to earn prestigious Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is among the Top 10% in the United States for Major Orthopaedic Surgery, Joint Replacement, Spinal Surgery, Overall Surgical Care and Overall Hospital Care in ratings of America's Top Quality Hospitals by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. CareChex/Quantros Analytics rates Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center the #1 hospital in the market for Major Orthopaedic Surgery and Spinal Fusion procedures.

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-telehealth-service-from-crystal-clinic-allows-patients-to-receive-non-emergency-care-from-the-safety-and-comfort-of-home-301038402.html

SOURCE Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center