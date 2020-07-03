Telehealth can be life-saving amid COVID-19, yet as virus rages, insurance companies look to scale back

Cynthia Peeters' stomach started hurting in mid-February as COVID-19 began dominating the news.

By April, the pain was overwhelming, but she was too anxious about the virus to go to the doctor. Her gastroenterologist did a cellphone video visit with her and suggested a diet change. When it got worse last month, Dr. Christopher Ramos did another video call and told Peeters to come in for a colonoscopy.

The diagnosis: Colon cancer, caught just in time.

"If telehealth was not available, I fear that we would have gotten to her diagnosis too late, and the cancer would have spread," said Dr. James Weber, CEO of Texas Digestive Disease Consultants, where Ramos works. "Telehealth access most certainly allowed us to take care of this patient and likely save her life."

After federal regulators said Medicare would cover such phone and video telehealth visits starting March 1, major insurers followed as COVID-19 started to shut down much of the U.S.

Weber was happy to be reimbursed as the chain was losing money because patients were too scared to show up for screenings — and that was when his state was still spared from most of the virus' wrath.

Now, as Texas shuts back down amid soaring COVID-19 cases, Weber and doctors across the now-hardest-hit states face insurers that are starting to back away from the widely embraced approach to doctor appointments. They are scaling back telehealth to pre-COVID levels, which were limited, resuming out-of-pocket payments and using time consuming prior authorizations which can deter doctors.

In early May, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas set the expiration date for telehealth expansion at May 31. It has moved the date three times since then, including twice in the last two weeks to an August 31 expiration date.

Most other insurers plan to reduce coverage of the visits in September even though Medicare and Medicaid is expected to cover them far more generously through the end of the year. Some of the expanded telehealth coverage was planned until the end of the "public health emergency," which is ill defined with no end in sight, said Weber.

He seldom used telehealth before COVID-19 because of all the restrictions.

Other insurers have also set and moved deadlines for when they will stop covering these remote visits and started charging co-payments and cost sharing again for many, Nearly all say they are continually reevaluating their coverage. Further complicating matters for doctors and patients are employer health plans that are exempt from the telehealth coverage expansion.

In Arizona, COVID-19 is now surging and hospital ICU units are nearly full, both with patients who need life-sustaining breathing treatment and non-COVID cases. Until some recent last-minute changes, insurers there were starting to drop telehealth coverage.

Dr. Paul Berggreen, a gastroenterologist who is president of Arizona Digestive Health, said his office staff must constantly check insurers’ websites to see current policies. He said policies on payment rates and co-payment waivers for telehealth seem to change week to week.

The information is vital because patients might refuse telehealth and instead request an office visit if they are not covered at comparable levels.

A 2017 study found the average cost of a telemedicine visit was $79, far less than $146 for a doctor’s office visit. However, the study may not reflect existing charges with doctors often billing the same rates for virtual and in-office visits. The amount a consumer pays out of pocket varies based on plan details such as co-pays, deductibles and cost-sharing requirements.