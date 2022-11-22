Telekom Malaysia Berhad (KLSE:TM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Telekom Malaysia Berhad's (KLSE:TM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.8% over the past three months. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Telekom Malaysia Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Telekom Malaysia Berhad is:

13% = RM1.1b ÷ RM7.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Telekom Malaysia Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Telekom Malaysia Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. Probably as a result of this, Telekom Malaysia Berhad was able to see a decent growth of 12% over the last five years.

We then compared Telekom Malaysia Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.5% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is TM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Telekom Malaysia Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 53% (or a retention ratio of 47%) for Telekom Malaysia Berhad suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Telekom Malaysia Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 54% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Telekom Malaysia Berhad's future ROE will rise to 16% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Telekom Malaysia Berhad's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

