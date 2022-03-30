  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Telemedicine explosion during COVID should cut insurance premiums: startup CEO

Max Zahn with Andy Serwer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jonathan Bush
    American banker (1931-2021)

A surge of inflation amid COVID-19 has raised the price of just about everything, including eggs, jewelry, and furniture. But a pandemic-driven trend in medical care should reduce the cost of one essential item that bedevils many household budgets: health insurance.

The rise of low-cost, high-convenience telemedicine in recent years will cut health insurance premiums, said Jonathan Bush, the CEO of a health care software startup called Zus Health.

Insurers will increasingly offer "crossover" insurance that pairs the reduced cost of telemedicine with more costly in-person exams or procedures, said Bush, a 25-year health care industry veteran who formerly served as CEO of the firm Athenahealth.

When asked whether the explosion of telemedicine during the pandemic should reduce health insurance premiums overall, Bush said, "For sure."

"A lot of great companies are stacking the full product that we're used to seeing, but with digital offerings in the stack that change the price point," he said.

The shift to telemedicine doesn't result in "less care" for patients but affords flexibility for doctors, he added. Instead of seeing patients for every appointment, physicians can "whip [up] a text during a red light," he said.

The use of telemedicine increased dramatically during the pandemic. In 2020, the share of medicare visits conducted through telemedicine jumped 63-fold, from about 840,000 in 2019 to 52.7 million the following year, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

By February 2021, telemedicine appointments had leveled off but still accounted for a share of U.S. insurance claims 38 times larger than it had pre-pandemic, a McKinsey & Company report found. Virtual medicine could become a $250 billion industry with "sustained consumer and clinician adoption," the report said.

A monitor shows intensive care physician Judith Ibba at the University hospital in Aachen during an online meeting about a COVID-19 case with senior consultant Andreas Bootsveld (2nd R) while using telemedicine on January 26, 2021 at the Bethlehem Hospital in Stolberg, western Germany, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. - To discuss the most serious Covid-19 cases, Andreas Bootsveld is not alone. In addition to colleagues in his intensive care unit, he can draw on the advice of several experts. However, this panel of specialists is not on the clinic premises, but some 20 kilometres away. Telemedicine, which is carried out via videoconference visits, is accelerating with the pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
A monitor shows intensive care physician Judith Ibba at the University hospital in Aachen during an online meeting about a COVID-19 case with senior consultant Andreas Bootsveld (2nd R) while using telemedicine on January 26, 2021 at the Bethlehem Hospital in Stolberg, western Germany, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

"The difference in being able to stream in the right specialist just the information needed, as opposed to send them off and take a half a day off of work and fill out the forms and do the old way is really profound," Bush said.

In response to the shift toward telemedicine, 22 states changed laws or policies to require improved insurance coverage of virtual medical visits, according to a report from The Commonwealth Fund.

Bush, who chairs the board of health insurance company Firefly Health, said the firm sells coverage "for 30% less than the prevailing market" due to its focus on telemedicine. Though patients covered by the insurance can seek in-person treatment as needed, he said.

Firefly Health is "licensed in 50 states and their whole deal is if we can deliver it to you virtually, we'll give you no copay and no deductible," he said.

"If you let us book the things you need, you can still use the network and pay your regular copay and deductible," he added.

Read more:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's teams up with Facebook's Meta to enter the 'Wendyverse'

    Wendy's (WEN) is ready to serve up its customers — in another dimension, the metaverse.

  • Tesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks C

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip after S&P 500 closes at highest level since Jan.

    U.S. stocks drifted slightly lower after rallying earlier this week, as investors eyed developments on discussions between Russia and Ukraine and mulled mixed data on the U.S. economy.

  • Why Carnival Shares Rose Today

    Like the business itself, shares of cruise operator Carnival (NYSE: CCL) continue to have trouble recovering from the pandemic. Carnival stock is down 23% over the past year as the cruise industry has had fits and starts trying to rebound from pandemic impacts. Carnival shares rose as much as 5% on Tuesday before settling to a gain of 3.5% as of 2:43 p.m. ET.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Ma

  • Tesla, Alphabet, and Amazon Are Planning Stock Splits. Will That Help Them Join the Dow?

    Megacap stock splits mean the Dow Jones Industrial Average has a chance to pick up a growth stock. But will it?

  • Stocks lose steam, bond markets suggest pain ahead for U.S. economy

    European shares fell on Wednesday after three straight days of gains, as signs in bond markets of pain ahead for the U.S. economy tempered hopes of a negotiated end to the Ukraine conflict. The broad Euro STOXX 600 fell 0.6% after three positive sessions that had taken the index back to levels reached before Russia invaded Ukraine. Benchmark indexes in Frankfurt and Paris lost 1.5% and 1% respectively, with London shares also slipping a touch.

  • 2022 NFL draft scouting report: Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

    Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Walker.

  • The LNG Export Boom Is Draining U.S. Natural-Gas Supplies and Lifting Prices

    Overseas shipments of shale gas are replacing Russian supplies in Europe and boosting prices at home.

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times average worker's pay in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook earned https://www.reuters.com/technology/apples-tim-cook-paid-over-1400-times-average-worker-2021-2022-01-07 1,447 times of the average employee at the tech giant in 2021.

  • Russia says buyback will prevent discrimination against Russian bondholders -Ifax

    Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while easing Moscow's hard-currency repayment burden. The finance ministry offer on Eurobonds maturing on April 4, Russia's biggest debt payment this year, follows Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country over its actions in Ukraine and to freeze Moscow out of international finance.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • The War Is Reshaping How Europe Spends

    Nicolae Ciuca spent a lifetime on the battlefield before being voted in as prime minister of Romania four months ago. Yet even he did not imagine the need to spend millions of dollars for emergency production of iodine pills to help block radiation poisoning in case of a nuclear blast, or to raise military spending 25% in a single year. “We never thought we’d need to go back to the Cold War and consider potassium iodine again,” Ciuca, a retired general, said through a translator at Victoria Pala

  • Risk of tornadoes and damaging wind Wednesday

    Risk of tornadoes and damaging wind Wednesday

  • U.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts

    A key part of the yield curve inverted on Tuesday, as the 2-year U.S. Treasury note yield briefly rose above the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield for the first time since September 2019. An inversion of the two-year, 10-year part of the curve is viewed by many as a reliable signal that a recession is likely to follow in one to two years. The 2s/10s curve briefly showed minus 0.03 basis point.

  • Private payrolls rose by 455,000 in March, topping expectations: ADP

    ADP released its March private payrolls report Wednesday morning.

  • Erie-area schools report no COVID-19 surge after ending mask mandate one month ago

    Erie County's weekly number of children ages 5 to 18 who have tested positive for COVID-19 has remained remarkably steady over the past three weeks.

  • Earnings: Lululemon stock surges on forecast, Chewy reports Q4 loss, Restoration Hardware beats

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss earnings for Lululemon, Chewy, and Restoration Hardware.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • How to get your second COVID-19 booster shot if you are 50 or older

    Here's how to get your second COVID-19 booster shot if you are 50 or older.