Telemedicine is having a moment. How can patients make use of the growing industry?

A mask and an iPad. That’s what a patient displaying symptoms associated with the novel coronavirus is handed when they arrive at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

From an isolation room, the patient can then use their iPad to video chat with a remotely-located nurse practitioner who can evaluate their symptoms and determine next steps -- all without a face-to-face interaction. The process is called tele-triage, and it is just one of several ways telehealth is revolutionizing patient treatment in the coronavirus era.

From symptom-checking text bots to more traditional video chat consultations, telemedicine is having a moment -- and it’s a moment industry leaders say is a longtime coming.

"This crisis has supercharged interest and opportunity in telehealth on both the patient side and the provider side," said Dr. Ryan Arnold, an Omaha-based orthopedic surgeon. "I feel like this is accelerating a trend that was going to happen regardless. And it’s going to be here to stay on the back end."

MORE: How telehealth can help fight novel coronavirus

Medical professionals across the board agree that broad-scale telemedicine could help solve many of the problems confronting the American health care system as it struggles to stay afloat amid the crush of COVID-19 cases.

"What telehealth can do is help both the clinicians as well as the consumer have access to service without actually getting exposed to the virus," said Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA). "It mitigates the risk. So in that regard it’s incredibly valuable."

Physicians have already begun using telemedicine to communicate with patients remotely via video chat. Patients who do so are less likely to contract or transmit the disease than if they were to visit the doctor’s office in person. Dr. Danielle DeHoratius, a dermatologist in Pennsylvania, began consulting patients this way soon after the coronavirus outbreak. One of her patients contacted her about a rash around his eyes, and said he had come into contact with the virus.

"This patient was quarantined and I was able to see him over telemedicine. Then I was able to send his prescription to a pharmacy that delivers," DeHoratius said. "So I really felt like I made a small impact in reducing the transmission of coronavirus because he didn’t have to go out of the house to see me."

Remote care also preserves personal protective equipment that is already in critically short supply at many hospitals around the country.

"[Access to telehealth] is very important for clinicians and providers who, over the coming weeks, will face considerable strain on their time and resources," said Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said this week.

PHOTO: Doctors use 5G technology to diagnose COVID-19 patients on Feb. 27, 2020, at West China Hospital of Sichuan University, in Chengdu, Sichuan, China. Li Zhenlin, Deputy Director of the Radiology Department, has remotely diagnosed 17 patients so far. (China News Service/Visual China Group via Getty Images, FILE) More

For doctors, telehealth holds potential financial benefits. Consultations often take less time than in-person visits, meaning physicians can treat more patients throughout the day. Dr. Judd Hollander, head of Jefferson’s Strategic Health Initiative, said 20 doctors fielded more than 1,200 telemedicine calls in one day last week.

MORE: How novel coronavirus compares to SARS, MERS and other recent viral outbreaks

Jefferson’s next step is rolling out a "chat bot that can screen out low-risk patients" as part of an effort to allow doctors to "focus attention on the patients who need something more," Hollander said.

Something similar already exists. A company called Conversa has developed a symptom-checking messaging bot. Users can text "VIRUS" to 839-73 to learn whether their symptoms warrant further care and get information about providers in their area.

For some time, industry advocates have encouraged patients and providers to adopt remote-access consultations. But progress has been slow.

"Generally the regulations have not kept up with the technology," said Ann Mond Johnson, the ATA chief. Bureaucratic red tape at both the state and federal level, she and others said, has made it onerous for providers and app developers to create telehealth platforms that conform to regulations.