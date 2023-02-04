Telenovela actor Pablo Lyle sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal road rage punch

A Mexican soap opera star was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for fatally punching a man in a 2019 road rage incident.

Pablo Lyle, 36, was convicted in October of manslaughter in the killing of Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, after a traffic incident in Miami.

“I am very sorry,” Lyle said in Spanish to members of Hernández family in the courtroom. “I always pray for him and for you, with all my heart.”

The incident and ensuing fight were captured on security cameras. Lyle’s brother-in-law was driving him and other family members to the airport when their car pulled in front of Hernandez’s at a stoplight.

Hernandez got out of the car and approached Lyle’s brother-in-law at the driver’s window. Lyle and Hernandez then got into an argument. Lyle got out of the car and punched Hernandez in the face.

Hernández, who was unarmed, suffered a traumatic brain injury and died four days later in a hospital.

After years of legal wrangling, a jury convicted Lyle of involuntary manslaughter in October. He appealed the verdict but failed. He had faced a maximum 15-year sentence.

In addition to the five years in prison, Lyle got eight years of probation, conflict resolution management and 500 hours of community service.

With News Wire Services