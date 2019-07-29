Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Telephone and Data Systems's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Telephone and Data Systems had US$2.44b in debt in March 2019; about the same as the year before. However, it also had US$976.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$1.46b.

How Strong Is Telephone and Data Systems's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Telephone and Data Systems had liabilities of US$965.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.45b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$976.0m as well as receivables valued at US$1.08b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.37b.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$3.81b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Telephone and Data Systems's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Telephone and Data Systems has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 1.5 times the interest expense. So while we're not necessarily alarmed we think that its debt is far from trivial. We note that Telephone and Data Systems grew its EBIT by 30% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Telephone and Data Systems's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.