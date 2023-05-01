Telephone scam invokes name of sheriff's office lieutenant

May 1—CUMBERLAND — A telephone scam being perpetrated in Allegany County involves a caller who falsely identifies himself as a lieutenant in the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

The caller, identifying himself as Lt. Brett Lysinger, informs victims that "you have missed jury duty. A warrant is being issued for your arrest, and a deputy will be at your door," according to Sheriff Craig A. Robertson.

Robertson, in a news release, said that while the sheriff's office does, in fact, employ Lysinger, "rest assured that he is not coming to arrest you, nor is he soliciting for you to pay money or obtain gift cards to prevent your arrest."

"These calls which threaten recipients with fines and jail time if they do not comply are fraudulent and are not connected with the Allegany County Sheriff's Office or our Courts in Allegany County," Robertson said.

The sheriff said jury duty is a vital civic responsibility and should be taken seriously by all citizens. However, it is a crime for anyone to falsely represent himself or herself as a law enforcement officer or court official.

Anyone receiving such a call should not provide the requested information and end the call immediately. Do not disclose any personal or financial information to the caller, police cautioned.