Telephone scam resurfaces in Fayette County, sheriff’s office warns

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning Lexington residents about a telephone scam that has resurfaced in the last few days.

The scam involves the caller acting as a deputy sheriff and telling people they have missed jury duty or a court appearance, according to the sheriff’s office. The scammer then asks individuals to pay a fine to the “deputy” via prepaid or re-loadable money card in order to avoid being arrested.

The sheriff’s office said it will never ask individuals for money over the phone or threaten arrest if a fine is not paid. The office also encouraged people to be cautious of callers that ask for payment or personal information.

Those who believe they’ve been contacted by the scammer can call the sheriff’s office at 859-252-1771.