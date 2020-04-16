Telestax Announces Strategic Partnership with NUSO to Speed Delivery of CPaaS Applications for Remote Collaboration Amid Telework Demand Surge

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NUSO, a leading cloud communications solution provider and Telestax, the worldwide leader in CPaaS enablement for the communications industry announce a strategic partnership to bring communications platform as a service (CPaaS) and complex call management logic to NUSO's partners worldwide.

CPaaS applications are examples of collaboration tools that help organizations complete critical business functions and improve customer experience through automated processes or digital channels. For example, as consumers practice staying at home to flatten the curve during the COVID-19 global pandemic, they rely on digital transformation capabilities such as logging into patient portals for test results, getting secure access to bank accounts to check balances, and communicating in new ways with their children's school systems to get text alerts on home schooling assignments.

According to IDC, 53 percent of all global technology spending will go towards enabling the digital transformation of business practices, products, and organizations, with enterprises spending in excess of $2.3 trillion through 2023. For enterprises to realize the promise of digital transformation they will require technologies like CPaaS to improve customer experience and enable omnichannel experiences.

"NUSO is focused on delivering tools to our partners enabling features their business customers need," said Matt Siemens, CEO of NUSO. "Increasing productivity by integrating SMS into their business VoIP service, expanding intelligent call routing, and enabling omnichannel contact centers, are critical features to be delivered via this effort. Especially now, as call centers experience higher than anticipated call volumes, IVR solutions improve the customer experience. The Telestax partnership accelerates delivery of CPaaS features to our MSP, VAR, and service provider partners."

As a global CPaaS enablement partner with the ability to service large Tier 1 providers, Telestax helps NUSO offer full CPaaS capabilities such as programmable SMS and voice. These capabilities empower business customers to communicate via their preferred methods, facilitating and improving customer experience by promoting engagement.

Organizations repeatedly cite customer experience as a top driver of software investment. Telestax turnkey applications like Smart 2FA and Message Exchange allow businesses to set up and begin offering these new services in hours not days. The speed and efficiency with which Telestax now delivers CPaaS applications to NUSO will advance the digital transformation objectives of their business customers and improve competitiveness in the market.

"Our partnership with NUSO will birth new solutions that reflect the needs of the market, particularly with so many organizations mandating remote work during this critical time," said Paul Doscher, CEO of Telestax. "Businesses globally are directing resources toward the building of CPaaS applications that improve work-from-home experiences. I am in awe of the global partner network and deep relationships that NUSO has carefully cultivated. We look forward to working with NUSO to deliver the world-class Telestax Restcomm CPaaS platform to NUSO partners."