Teleste Corporation (HEL:TLT1V): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Teleste Corporation’s (HEL:TLT1V) latest earnings update in December 2018 revealed that the company turned profitable again after incurring losses in the previous financial year. Below, I’ve laid out key growth figures on how market analysts predict Teleste’s earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks brighter. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

See our latest analysis for Teleste

Analysts’ expectations for the upcoming year seems optimistic, with earnings increasing by a robust 30%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 84% compared to today’s earnings and falls to €12m by 2022.

HLSE:TLT1V Future Profit February 20th 19 More

While it’s useful to be aware of the growth year by year relative to today’s figure, it may be more beneficial estimating the rate at which the business is moving on average every year. The advantage of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Teleste’s earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, fluctuate up and down. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 14%. This means, we can anticipate Teleste will grow its earnings by 14% every year for the next couple of years.

Next Steps:

For Teleste, I’ve put together three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is TLT1V worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TLT1V is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of TLT1V? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.



