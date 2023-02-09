Television reporter arrested during Mike DeWine press conference on Ohio train derailment

A television reporter was arrested during a press conference given by Gov Mike DeWine of Ohio on the state of a dangerous train derailment close to the state’s border with Pennsylvania.

Evan Lambert of NewsNation was preparing to go live on the air when Mr DeWine emerged to begin the press conference. Police officers reportedly asked Lambert to be quieter, then arrested him. Footage of the incident released by the network showed two officers handcuffing Lambert while he was facedown on the ground.

In an article posted its website, NewsNation’s Tyler Wornell quoted Mr DeWine as saying he had nothing to do with the arrest.

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” Mr DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

According to the NewsNation article, Lambert is facing charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

After he was handcuffed, Lambert was driven away from the site of the press conference in East Palestine, Ohio in a squad car.

“It’s tough to do your job in America in 2023, but we’ll keep doing it,” Lambert said.