Telfair's annual "Making Marks" exhibition features artwork by Chatham jail inmates

On Dec. 5, Javarus McKinney flashed a smile as his face popped up on a Zoom screen in the Neises Auditorium in the Jepson Center, then he pointed to his family in the crowd. There, in the middle of the auditorium, sat his mother, father, sister and daughter.

Later, his daughter would give him two thumbs-up.

Even though he was beaming in from the Chatham County Detention Center, where he has been held since March, McKinney, 33, was speaking as one of the featured artists in the Marking Marks exhibit, a mural collage on display at the Jepson from Dec. 5 through Feb. 6.

Venson White, left, and Javarus McKinney collect materials to create artwork that will be displayed at the Jepson Center, beginning Dec. 5, as part of the "Speak and Be Heard" exhibit.

“This art project allowed me to think outside of my predicament,” said McKinney, wearing a dark blue jumpsuit. “It was very therapeutic, and it made me think about my family, my beautiful kids... and thinking how I can better myself outside this situation. We know what we’re facing isn’t an easy task, but just staying strong and having something productive to do means a lot to us. It’s not easy every day; some days are better than others, but we are thankful to be able to express ourselves with art and through art.”

McKinney was one of 12 Chatham County jail inmates who participated in the three-week Speak and Be Heard Through Art program, a partnership between the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and the Jepson Center. McKinney and other inmates created original works during hour-long sessions using kits provided by the contemporary art museum.

Inmates from Chatham County Detention Center participated in the "Speak and Be Heard Through Art" program, a partnership between the Chatham County Sheriff's Office and Telfair Museums. Their work is on display now at the Jepson Center as part of the "Making Marks" exhibition.

This program, and the 14 others provided to inmates at the Chatham County jail, are supported financially by the Inmate Welfare Fund.

Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said, “If we can give these inmates in the jail to put their efforts forward to something they can do when they get out of being incarcerated, that’s a plus-plus for this community.

After the Making Marks opening, Roshanda McKinney, Javarus's mother said, “We came out to support him. Even though he’s in the situation he’s in, we’ve always been supportive. I was so surprised he was doing art. He always drew here and there around the house, but now, he’s making it a point that this is something positive. I’m looking forward to seeing some of his work.”

Father James said the McKinney family tries to talk — either over video chat or over the phone — with their son once per week, but pointed out that Javarus McKinney keeps himself busy by participating in other programs, mainly cutting hair, as one of the Chatham County jail barbers.

“He’s very talented, especially when it comes to hair-cutting,” said James. “So, hopefully, he’ll learn from these experiences.”

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and public health reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

