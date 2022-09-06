Telford mosques raise funds to support flood-hit Pakistan

More than 1,300 people have died in Pakistan after record monsoon rains

Mosques in Telford have collected thousands of pounds to send to Pakistan, which has been hit by record monsoon rains.

They have joined to raise almost half of their £5,000 target for aid.

Floods in Pakistan have affected some 33m people and killed more than 1,300.

Wehid Iqbal, from the Shropshire Islamic Foundation, said the money would go towards providing shelter and survival packs.

He added the funds would be sent to the Muslims in Need organisation, which had people on the ground in Pakistan.

"We are thrilled with the amount raised but we would rather not be in this position," Mr Iqbal said.

"There is a sizable Pakistani diaspora in Shropshire and they have got friends and family who are still in Pakistan and seeing the scenes there has been absolutely terrifying."

Telford Central Mosque in Wellington, Telford, is among those sites taking part

Councillor Raj Mehta, mayor of the borough of Telford and Wrekin and chair of the Telford Interfaith Council, praised donors who had contributed amid the cost of living crisis.

"The community has always put their hands in their pocket no matter what and that hasn't stopped even though times are hard," he said.

"It is obviously really, really sad what has happened and we, as a community, are praying."

