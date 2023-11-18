Telford pair charged with human trafficking offences

Both will appear before magistrates on Saturday

Two people are due in court after being charged with human trafficking.

On Friday, Ashley Port, 35, of New Road in Madeley, Shropshire, was charged with human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain and rape.

Odette Barker, 42, of Burford in Telford, has now also been charged with human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

West Mercia Police said both will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.

