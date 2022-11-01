Telkom Is Said to Explore Deals for $1 Billion Data Center Unit

Elffie Chew, Manuel Baigorri and Fathiya Dahrul
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- State-owned phone carrier PT Telkom Indonesia is considering introducing investors to its data center business amid increasing interest for digital infrastructure assets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Jakarta-listed telecom giant has held initial talks with prospective investors and could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion for the operation in a deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Options under consideration include selling a minority stake in the data center unit, the people said. The company said last year it was planning an initial public offering for the business in 2023.

Discussions are at an early stage and might not lead to any transactions, the people said. Telkom hasn’t decided whether it will introduce investors to, or hold an IPO for, the data center operation, President Director Ririek Adriansyah said in response to a Bloomberg News query, adding that the business could be valued at about 25 times Ebitda.

“We will see how our data center consolidation and development progresses,” he said in a text message. “We will also need to look at the macro conditions before deciding on the right scenario.”

Global investment funds are keen for digital infrastructure assets in Southeast Asia, which has seen rising demand for e-commerce and financial technology services. Beyond Indonesia, the Philippines has also turned into a hot spot for deals in assets such as mobile phone towers and data centers.

Telkom, which has a market value of about $28 billion, has been looking into reorganizing and monetizing its wide-ranging assets from mobile and broadband, to satellites and digital content.

The company is considering a merger of its broadband and wireless businesses, a move that would create an entity valued at more than $30 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and PT Bank Mandiri have been tapped to work on the deal, people familiar with the matter have said.

Telkom’s infrastructure services unit, known as Mitratel, raised about 18.8 trillion rupiah ($1.2 billion) in a Jakarta initial public offering in November last year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Foreigners Turn Sellers of India Bonds on Index Disappointment

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds sold 24.4 billion rupees ($295 million) of index-eligible Indian sovereign bonds in October after JPMorgan Chase & Co. refrained from including the debt in its gauge. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air

  • Is Celsius Holdings (CELH) a Top Growth Stock?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered negative returns in the third quarter. The portfolio recorded impressive gains at the beginning of the quarter. In contrast, there was a disappointing selloff […]

  • Woman says her home was listed on Airbnb without her knowing about it

    A Charlotte homeowner said she did not know her house was listed on Airbnb until a man showed up at her door saying he was her guest.

  • Polite Deer Bows for Treats in Japan

    A polite deer in Nara, Japan, was filmed bowing to earn treats, footage posted to Instagram shows.Video shows a deer nodding its head in exchange for food from Instagram user yuna_fukuokalife, who is seen in the footage mirroring the action.Free-roaming deers are often spotted throughout Nara City, particularly inside Nara Park where many live. Over the years, the deers at the park have learned to bow in exchange for “deer crackers” that are sold at stalls inside the park. Credit: Yu Fei, Lin via Storyful

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Indonesia weighs blockchain-powered carbon trading scheme

    Indonesia wants to direct the blockchain craze toward greener use. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), a Singaporean startup that specializes in digital exchange technology. The intended collaboration centers around IDX's emission trading scheme that is slated to launch in 2025, and MVGX's job is to help IDX build a carbon registry and exchange with blockchain as the infrastructure layer.

  • 7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border

    With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...

  • Looking for Winners in a Down Stock Market? Raymond James Says These 2 Stocks Are Strong Buys

    There are two conflicting trends in the markets today – the bearish macro trend that has seen the S&P fall 19% so far this year, and has seen the tech-heavy NASDAQ get stuck in a true bear market, with a 30% year-to-date loss – and periodic rallies that have overlaid local gains on that background. Looking for winners in this kind of environment, investment firm Raymond James has come round to rate two stocks highly. These are equities that have overperformed so far this year, posting overall ga

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm

    Grantham, who diagnosed a "superbubble" spanning stocks, bonds, and housing last August, confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds.

  • 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock Down 33% to Buy Right Now

    Not even tech giants like Alphabet are immune to the economic slowdown, but that doesn't mean you should avoid them.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

    To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...

  • 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks That Pay Dividends Monthly. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR), Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) are a few of best stocks that pay monthly dividends, providing a steady stream of income […]

  • 10 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. In 2022, the electric power industry will continue to move towards a cleaner, more resilient grid. As the US economy started to recover from its […]

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2027

    Growth stocks have witnessed a brutal sell-off in 2022 amid the broader market decline triggered by a hawkish Federal Reserve trying to control the surging inflation and macroeconomic headwinds that have given rise to the possibility of a recession in 2023. This explains why major stock market indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down 18.7% and 30.9%, respectively, from recent highs. Share prices of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down nearly 60% in 2022, but they have multiplied investors' wealth significantly over the past five years despite this year's sell-off.

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street

    There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory. The result is a batch of compelling opportunities for investors with the resources and mindset to deal with the ongoing volatility.