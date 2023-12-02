Tell it to the Chieftain

Re: “Three candidates emerge to challenge Eppie Griego for Pueblo County commissioner's seat”

Three candidates have filed to run against Eppie Griego (no relation to the author). Good on them. But they are running to unseat the wrong person.

They would do better to run against Commissioner Daneya Esgar who was put in a vacated county commissioner's seat by the Pueblo Democratic Party without voter input. At that time Garrison Ortiz left for a job at CSU Pueblo. It would mean having to move to Esgar’s district to do so, a choosing of what’s right rather than what’s expedient.

Commissioners Ortiz and Griego were censured by the Democratic Party for endorsing Republican Zach Swearingen because they both believed he would be a better county commissioner than Democrat Roxy Pignanelli. Notwithstanding Democratic operatives in this town got their knickers in a twist over that, this is a case of Democrats “eating one of their own.” Democrats seem to believe they own the electorate.

The quintessential hitwoman in all this is Brianna Buentello, chair of the Pueblo County Democratic Party. Buentello led the charge using a name-calling incident as an excuse to take Griego down. She first called for him to apologize for allegedly saying a naughty word. Not long ago, Buentello had to apologize for shooting off her gun (as opposed to shooting off her mouth) when she fired her weapon at Republican campaign signs.

The Pueblo County Democratic Party wants to eliminate Eppie Griego because he stood up for the people of Pueblo. Griego endorsed the right person for a job instead of bowing to the dictates of his political party. This forced Griego to officially leave the Democratic Party and register as an Independent.

This is all simply the political dynamics of a seedy hit job — and of the pot calling the kettle black.

Joseph P Griego, Pueblo

Biden visit a chance to recognize conservation accomplishments

President Joe Biden’s visit to Pueblo is an opportunity to recognize his administration’s environmental and conservation accomplishments over their first three years. On day one, they committed to protect 30% of U.S. land and water by 2030.

Ever since, they’ve made great strides in achieving that goal, protecting 1.5 million acres of American public land through national monument designations across the country. That figure includes his Camp Hale National Monument which commemorates the service of World War II veterans in the fight against fascism. This designation recognizes an important part of our shared history and is a celebration of hometown heroes.

Colorado knows the value of responsible stewardship of public lands, whether it’s Camp Hale or the new trail to the top of Fisher’s Peak that was recently created near Trinidad. We appreciate these places because they create equitable access to nature, commemorate those that came before us, and sustain the lucrative outdoor economy.

Perhaps most importantly, protecting public lands also makes significant progress toward achieving the President’s goal of cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030. Investments like those the Inflation Reduction Act makes in Pueblo’s CS Wind are part of this overall strategy to tackle the climate crisis, transforming the economy from the cycle of boom and bust created by public lands fossil fuel extraction into one powered by clean power innovation and public land protection. Pueblo and the President have a lot to be proud of!

The Biden administration is on pace to be the greatest conservation Presidency in modern American history, but only if they keep this up. There is still work to be done in places like the Dolores River, where locals have called for a similar monument designation. But we must give credit where credit is due – President Biden’s conservation accomplishments have done much for Colorado.

Kerry Donovan, former Colorado State Senator and President Pro Tempore

A Gift Beyond Words: My journey to a second chance at life

As the holidays roll around, I’m sharing my experience with the true spirit of giving. I was given a second chance at life thanks to the generosity of a selfless organ donor.

In 2018, my battle with a rare disease brought me to the brink of acute liver failure. I entered the ICU, unaware of the life-changing event that awaited me. In just 22 days, I emerged from the hospital with a new liver, marking the beginning of a remarkable chapter in my life.

I’ve since regained my health, but also found purpose and fulfillment in a career within the very healthcare system that saved me. My story isn't just about survival; it's about embracing life with renewed vigor and gratitude – the only way to truly express my sincere thanks for the selflessness that saved my life.

Since becoming a liver recipient, I’ve also become a passionate advocate for donation, championing the mission of saving lives through donation and transplantation. On December 9, I will walk with Donor Alliance alongside dozens of others who have been touched by donation in the Festival of Lights in Colorado Springs. I’m hopeful that my story serves as a reminder of the impact each of us can have by registering as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

The gift of a new chance at life has meant everything to me. It defied the natural course of events that would have sunset my life at just 35, offering me a miracle that words struggle to capture.Jeremy Mares, Pueblo

