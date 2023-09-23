'Tell a different story': Change a constant for city's Central Park

Sep. 23—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown's founder originally intended the downtown site of today's Central Park to be home to a county courthouse that he expected would be an important and constant component of the community.

Joseph Johns' plan never came to fruition.

Instead, the piece of land — located in an area bounded by Main Street, Franklin Street, Locust Street and Gazebo Park — has gone through numerous transformations over the past two-plus centuries.

It has been an undeveloped common, a pasture for cows, a baseball practice field, a marketplace, the scene of military drills, a tent city in the aftermath of the 1889 flood, a Christmas village and — at certain times — home to lots, and lots and lots, of pigeons.

There have been concerts, cultural events and ceremonies, along with political rallies and even the "Fountain Frolic."

Structures, trees, sidewalks, benches, monuments, flowerbeds and water displays have come and gone.

"The story of Central Park, through most of its history, has been change," former Johnstown Area Heritage Association President and CEO Richard Burkert said. "It was utilitarian and served whatever current needs the city had. I think a lot of people assumed it's always been this way. There was someone's cabin and the marketplace and the jail that tell a different story."

The current version of the park includes a gazebo, a fountain, a monument dedicated to the city's founder, trees, sidewalks and veterans' monuments that have been incorporated piecemeal over the years. Many of the features are aging and in need of frequent maintenance.

So city officials are planning a complete renovation of the space that could include installing a pavilion, a water spray zone, a memorial walk, an event lawn, a public art space, a plaza, a stormwater glen, trees, benches and a pedestrian walkway.

The transformation, which could cost an estimated $6 million to $8 million, is still being developed, with a concept design having been made public late last month. It is part of an overall redesign of the Main Street corridor that is projected to cost $17 million total.

Groundbreaking could take place in 2024.

Not a 'seat of justice'

In a charter recorded in November 1800, Joseph Schantz, a German-Swiss immigrant whose name was anglicized to "Joseph Johns," laid out a design for a town called Conemaugh.

It included four lots designated for "a county court house and other public buildings" that, as soon as the town "becomes a seat of justice," would be conveyed "free and clear of all encumbrances whatsoever."

Cambria County was eventually formed from parts of Bedford, Huntingdon and Somerset counties.

"When the new county was created in 1804, Ebensburg and not Conemaugh Old Town became the county seat," wrote Nathan Daniel Shappee in his 1940 dissertation "A History of Johnstown and the Great Flood of 1889: A Study of Disaster and Rehabilitation."

"This fact apparently made Johns despair of his town ever becoming important. In 1807, Johns sold the tract to William Hartley of Conemaugh and Dr. John Anderson of Bedford for $5000 (sic)."

Today, there is a monument to Johns in Central Park that faces Main Street. It was erected by Johnstown's citizens of German descent on June 16, 1913.

'Tons of debris'

The public square was leveled by the wave of water that destroyed much of Johnstown during the 1889 flood, in which more than 2,200 people died.

The Rev. H.L. Chapman, according to Shappee's dissertation, witnessed the devastation from the attic of his nearby residence.

"The very trees in the park had been swept away, and an indescribable scene of desolation spread in every direction," Chapman wrote.

A sign currently on display in the park states: "On May 31, 1889, Central Park was under 18 feet of water and tons of debris. Within a few days, however, the park was cleared off and transformed into a tent city for some of the 6,000 laborers and 580 members of the 14th Pennsylvania Regiment who came to help clean up and rebuild."

It reopened in 1892.

A photo from the early 1890s shows the park as a mostly wide-open space with grass, sidewalks and a small bandstand. By the early 1900s, trees filled the land, some of which stood until the mid-20th century.

The park was again under water during the 1936 and 1977 floods. A monument is in place with the names of those who died in the 1977 disaster.

Fountain as a gift

Water has also been a positive element of the park.

A fountain was officially dedicated on July 30, 1964.

"Crystal water turning red, then blue, danced 10 feet into the air, and a crowd of several thousand persons burst into applause as the fountain in Central Park was turned on at the close of brief dedication ceremonies Thursday evening," The Tribune-Democrat reported.

The effort to put in the fountain was spearheaded by the Johnstown Jaycees.

In 1997, businessman and philanthropist Frank Pasquerilla installed the Pasquerilla Fountain in honor of his wife and to celebrate his 70th birthday.

"Instead of getting presents, I wanted to give a present on my birthday," Frank Pasquerilla said at the time. "The fountain was not only a way to give something back to my wife, but also to all the people of this area who frequent and enjoy Central Park."

The fountain, imported from Italy where it was carved out of white sandstone, has been in the center of the town square ever since.

Kids play in it. Photographers take pictures. Passersby pitch in coins.

But it was also the site of a local infamous occurrence when, a few weeks after the dedication, some off-duty Johnstown police officers and other people had a late-night romp in the water. The incident became known as the "Fountain Frolic."

A 'pigeon problem'

Even with so many folks going to the park for entertainment, celebration, remembrance or even a frolic, an argument can be made that its most well-known guests were not always people, but rather pigeons ... beloved, detested pigeons.

Children and adults joyfully fed the birds, often with popcorn and peanuts from the Glosser Brothers department store that was located at the corner of Franklin and Locust streets.

But the pigeons also flew at visitors and left their marks all over the park.

Political debates were held in town as early as around 1914 regarding what to do about the birds, as recounted in a 1953 The Tribune-Democrat article by Daniel J. Zahm with the headline "Pigeon Problem Plagues Park; Peanut Pals Prevent Purge."

There were an estimated 500 pigeons in downtown when the spring of 1953 came around. Not many are present nowadays.

The park is currently home to a gazebo built in the 1990s, veterans' monuments including a display recognizing those who served in conflicts from the Revolutionary War through Afghanistan and Iraq, open spaces, benches and trees.

It has been used for numerous activities in recent years, including farmers' markets, the Thunder in the Valley motorcycle rally, Juneteenth celebrations and even a "Justice 4 George" demonstration in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes, sparking national outrage.

Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership frequently hosts events — among them summer movie nights, Easter and Halloween gatherings for children, and a weeks-long holiday season celebration that is highlighted by the presence of a 36-foot-tall animated musical Christmas tree with more than 70,000 lights.

"I think right now the park serves as a gathering spot for individuals, families, groups, organizations," partnership President Melissa Radovanic said, "and I think over the past five or 10 years that the park has actually had increased traffic with more events throughout the year."

Radovanic thinks that "people are more cognizant of Central Park being a nice gathering place than they were in the past."