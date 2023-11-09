'Tell my mom I love her,' teen said after stabbing in York. Family seeks #Justice4Justice

The last words 17-year-old Justice H. Corcino uttered while lying on the ground after being stabbed in York was, "Tell my mom I love her."

Ashley Young recounted her oldest son's last words and memories of him Thursday morning while standing by his memorial at Tremont Street and Gas Alley on the east side of the city. It is decorated with candles, balloons and flowers.

Justice suffered life-threatening wounds in the stabbing on Oct. 30. He died two days later at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, according to authorities.

Ashley Young, left, Justice Corcino's mother, stands with Amanda Boyce, a family friend, by a memorial created for him in the shape of a heart on North Tremont Street in York November 9, 2023. She believes Corcino was protecting his 14-year-old brother, Victor. When Justice went to turn around, he was stabbed.

"My son was murdered over a fight that wasn't even his fight," his mother said.

Justice was protecting his 14-year-old brother, Victor, she said. Justice told a guy that he wasn't going to be able to pick on his little brother like that. When Justice went to turn around, he was stabbed.

Victor was on the ground, holding his older brother when Justice said: "Tell my mom I love her."

Young said she feels like Justice knew he wasn't going to be around anymore.

"But in my heart, I know that he's gonna be here still because he's still by me," she said. "I still have his heartbeat. I still can feel his presence, even though it's at home. But anywhere I go, I know that now he's (looking) down from above, watching over me and his family and friends and everybody that was supportive to him."

A picture of Justice Corcino on a memorial T-shirt.

Remembering her son who liked music, dancing and smiling

Young, the mother of seven children she is raising on her own, said Justice liked to dance to all kinds of music, including Spanish, hype and old school.

The mother and son used to dance together. He'd say, "Mom, this is our song. Let's dance to it." Justice also would record them.

He liked to freestyle rap with his friends, she said.

He liked to play basketball.

He loved to smile and take pictures. He'd do silly things to make them laugh.

Young said people have asked her how she is remaining strong. She tells them it's because she has six other children.

"... This is what my son would want me to do is to stay positive, stay strong and make them happy," she said.

A detail in a larger memorial for Justice Corcino on North Tremont Street in York that includes his hat.

Family seeking help with funeral expenses

Funeral services have been planned for Justice.

Viewings will be held tonight and Friday morning at Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market St. in York.

The funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday. He will be buried in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

The family is seeking help from the public to pay for the services. Contributions can be made directly to a tribute fund on the funeral home's website at www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com or to a GoFundMe account at www.gofundme.com.

Seeking justice for Justice

Young visits the memorial for her son every day, and her children and their friends go multiple times. They will stay for hours and play Justice's favorite music on a boombox.

Young said she will not feel better until she knows that her son receives justice.

York City Police know who the individual is who did the stabbing, and detectives continue to work on the investigation, Capt. Daniel Lentz said. They will be meeting with the York County District Attorney to determine the next steps.

Amanda Boyce, who considers Young like a sister, has been sharing the hashtag #Justice4Justice on social media to share his story. It doesn't sit well with her that someone took Justice's life for standing up for somebody else.

"He didn't deserve that, and now my nephew's gone," she said. "Like there's no coming back from that."

How to provide information to police

Anyone with information about the stabbing can contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Family remembers Justice Corcino, who was fatally stabbed in York, Pa.