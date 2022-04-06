Tell Me The Most Frustrating Or Wildest Job Application Or Interview Experience You've Ever Had
Anyone who's had to job hunt knows what a racket it can be.
I've been doing a lot of it over the past couple of years, and honestly, if some mystical being approached me and told me I either had to spend the rest of my life on dating apps or never have to look for work again, I'd almost for sure go with the latter.
(For the record, I loathe online dating.)
Usually, the issue is the job interview (like the time a hiring manager very casually told me the company would be "fucked" if they lost a single client), but sometimes it's the application itself (like the job listing I saw that essentially required people to do a full edit test just to apply).
