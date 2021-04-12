What I tell myself every time my blood boils over George Floyd's death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Moore, Arizona Republic
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The process matters and steps can’t be skipped, even when we’re dealing with an act as loathsome as Derek Chauvin putting his knee in George Floyd’s neck.

That’s what I keep telling myself, at least.

There’s another side of me that wants to scream and demand Chauvin get the death penalty. There’s a side of me that wants his execution to be public and for it to last for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. And there’s a side of me that doesn’t think we need a trial for a crime we all saw.

But I refuse to compromise who I am or what I believe over a man who would kill over a $20 bill and the racists who would defend his decision to do so.

I’m better than that.

An eye for an eye isn’t justice; it’s vengeance, and it doesn’t bring lasting change.

The Chauvin trial has been progressive in countless ways, and it’s proving that activism can change the system.

I think about my grandfather's world

It’s important for me to remember that each and every time my blood boils thinking of what my grandfather must have seen growing up in rural Alabama in the 1920s and ’30s.

He would have known about the Scottsboro Boys, nine Black teenagers falsely accused of raping a pair of white women on a train.

From accusation to conviction, their initial trial took only weeks. They were found guilty by all-white juries in a town that had been flooded by thousands of people interested in a lynching.

It took decades for them all to be exonerated, many posthumously.

I also think of what my granddad would have thought about Emmett Till, a teenage boy lynched over the accusation that he had flirted with a white woman.

He would have been a young man in 1955, when Emmett was kidnapped, beaten, disfigured, shot, tied to a heavy chunk of metal with barbed wire and tossed into a river to die.

The men accused were found not guilty by an all-white jury.

My granddad had a son at the time. What must have been going through his mind when he thought about the future for his baby boy or any other sons he might have?

My father and I have seen cities burn

On April 5, 2021, in Minneapolis.
On April 5, 2021, in Minneapolis.

That makes me think of my own father.

He grew up with these stories. He was a teenager when America burned in the race riots of 1968. He was a father when Los Angeles burned in 1992.

The Rodney King beating was broadcast much like Floyd’s death. The officers involved were acquitted, and people were angry.

'Last shriek' of racism: We fought our only civil war over equality for all, an idea Republicans are still fighting

Now, it’s my turn.

As an adult, I’ve seen Ferguson and Baltimore burn. I saw the massive uprising around the nation last summer after Floyd’s death.

I’m watching to see what comes next, but I’m thinking about my children.

Regardless of the outcome, this trial has highlighted divisions in our society that go back generations. It’s hard to explain all of that to them. The twins are in grade school. Their sisters sleep in pullups and Pampers.

They still have questions, and while I refuse to lie to them or gloss over our nation’s history of racism, I also refuse to allow them to grow up with hate and bitterness as a starting place.

What I'll tell my kids when they ask

So, I’m ready, the next time they ask, to tell them about the reality that Chauvin was fired and that he’s on trial. That doesn’t always happen when police are accused of brutality against Black people. These are important steps toward justice.

I’m ready to tell them there are Black people on the jury. Only half of the Chauvin jury is white. That hasn’t always been the case, and it’s a shift away from racism.

I’m ready to tell them that police are testifying that what they saw is not who they are or what they represent. There has been no “thin blue line” of silence, and officers aren’t acting like members of some omerta-bound criminal gang.

That is as it should be. Police have to be better than the best of us, and those officers testifying against Chauvin are upholding that.

Find a rope, get a tree: That's the sorry history of lynching, not the justice we need now

I’ll also be telling my kids that there is plenty of work yet to do.

We need more Black judges and lawyers.

We need more police and criminal justice reform.

And we need better public education and employment opportunities.

Most of all, we need more trust.

We can't skip steps in this process

This trial represents so much of what’s wrong with our nation. It’s entirely possible that we can make certain that it represents what’s right with the nation, as well.

It’ll take hard work, regardless of the outcome.

But that’s OK because the process matters and steps can’t be skipped, especially when we’re trying to reform a system that creates an atrocity as loathsome as Derek Chauvin putting his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

It’s important to remember that each and every time my blood boils thinking of what the generations that came before me had to endure.

Vengeance isn’t justice, and it doesn’t bring lasting change.

That’s what I’m telling myself, and it’s what I’m teaching my kids.

Greg Moore is a columnist at the Arizona Republic and @azcentral, where this piece originally appeared. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @SayingMoore

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Derek Chauvin trial makes my blood boil, but here's what I tell myself

Recommended Stories

  • Police called to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s home nine times in past few months

    Police have been called to the Montecito, California residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nine times over a span of many months. The Daily News reports that officers were called four times during their first month living in the home, including three times for “alarm activations” and the other by phone request, according to citing data obtained under Freedom of Information laws. Last month, theGrio reported that a 37-year-old man named Nickolas Brooks was arrested in December after invading the couple’s property twice.

  • 5-year-old found abandoned on the street in the rain, woman charged

    The boy answered to the name "Prince," but was unable to provide any other identifying information.

  • Today in History April 12

    President Franklin Roosevelt dies; The American Civil War begins with the attack on Ft. Sumter; Yuri Gagarin is the first man to fly in space; Space Shuttle Columbia lifts off on its first mission; Late night TV host David Letterman born. (April 12)

  • US police shooting of Black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

    Protests broke out Sunday night after US police fatally shot a young Black man in a suburb of Minneapolis - where a former police officer is currently on trial for the murder of George Floyd. Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, with police later firing teargas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to an AFP videojournalist. By around midnight local time (0500 GMT), the National Guard was on the scene, police had declared an illegal assembly, and the Brooklyn Center mayor said he would "be issuing a curfew order shortly". The mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, told a crowd earlier Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported. Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son's girlfriend told her he had been shot. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed to AFP it was "investigating an officer-involved shooting incident" in Brooklyn Center but declined to identify the victim. According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation. When they discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to take him into custody. He got back into his car, and one of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver, who died at the scene. A female passenger in the car suffered "non-life threatening injuries" and was transported to a local hospital, said the statement, which did not identify the woman. Photos from the protest showed men stomping on the windshield of a police cruiser. Police fired rubber bullets to try to disperse the protesters, according to the Star Tribune. After about an hour, the police presence eased, and the crowd lit candles and wrote messages such as "Justice for Daunte Wright" in chalk on the street. Brooklyn Center mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting "tragic". "We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force," he wrote on Twitter. But clashes broke out again soon after as another group of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and were met with teargas and flash bangs. The shooting comes during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of manslaughter and murder over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. Floyd's killing sparked months of protests in the United States against racism and police brutality and attracted international outrage.

  • Myanmar coup: 'Dozens killed' in military crackdown in Bago

    Activists say more than 80 people were killed in the city of Bago in protests against the military coup.

  • US army officer sues police over violent traffic stop

    A black army lieutenant files a lawsuit against two policemen in Virginia after being pepper-sprayed.

  • Mourinho fumes about Solskjaer's Son comments

    Jose Mourinho doesn't hold back as he takes issue with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's criticism of Heung-min Son after Tottenham's defeat against Manchester United.

  • Queen says Duke of Edinburgh’s death ‘has left a huge void’ in her life

    The Queen has said that the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has “left a huge void in her life”. In the monarch's first reported comments on Prince Philip's death, she was also said to have described her husband’s passing as a “miracle". The Queen's words were relayed by the Duke of York, as he left a church service in Windsor. Her Majesty is understood to have taken huge comfort in the warm tributes that have flooded in from across the globe. Prince Andrew, 61, described the depth of his mother's grief as he spoke of how she had been coping in recent days. "The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person,” he said.

  • Kudermetova wins her first WTA title on clay in Charleston

    Veronika Kudermetova took home her first WTA title Sunday after defeating Danka Kovinic at the Volvo Car Open.

  • A private pilot has offered a free round trip to Austin to a family who were booted off a Southwest Airlines flight, after their toddler couldn't keep his mask on

    Following the incident earlier this month, a Good Samaritan has stepped in to help the Harveys reach their intended destination at no extra cost.

  • The long-range forecast for the future of the world is looking dark and stormy

    A new 20-year-forecast for the world: increasingly fragmented and turbulent.The big picture: A major report put out this week by the National Intelligence Council reflects a present rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic. How the next two decades will unfold depends largely on whether new technologies will ultimately unite us — or continue to divide us.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Many, if not most, of those trends identified in the new report from the U.S. government are trending negative."Shared global challenges — including climate change, disease, financial crises, and technology disruptions — are likely to manifest more frequently and intensely in almost every region and country," the report's authors write.They predict that those intensifying challenges will collide with a geopolitical structure that will become increasingly fragmented and fragile, as the U.S. competes with China for global leadership while citizens of both democracies and autocracies grow more dissatisfied with their leaders.How it works: The Global Trends Report, which is compiled every four years, is an example of strategic foresight, the science — and art — of using past and present trends to produce different scenarios about the medium- and longer-term future.Rather than attempting to outright predict where we'll be in 20 years — which is all but impossible without an extremely accurate crystal ball — such efforts are meant to present policymakers with possibilities about where the world might be headed and information about the major trends that will shape the future.Details: The clearest trend lines are in demographics: Over the next 20 years, richer countries will grow older and in some cases even begin to shrink, while whatever slowing population growth exists will be concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.That will produce "extensive strains on infrastructure, education, and healthcare" in megacities that aren't prepared for it, the report's authors write.Another fairly certain trend line is intensifying climate change, which my Axios colleague Andrew Freedman reports "will lead to a less secure, more crisis-prone world that will strain global institutions."The social responses to these trends are less certain, but they'll play an even more important role in what the world will look like in 2040.The scarcest resource in the decades ahead won't be oil or rare earth metals, but social trust.According to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer, the majority of respondents in more than half of the countries polled are pessimistic that they and their families will be better off in five years — an increase of 5% from the previous year.Even more worrying are the growing social divisions within trust, which has been exacerbated by the deeply unequal experience of the pandemic.While trust in institutions has risen over the past 20 years among the more educated and wealthy portions of the population, more than half of the rest of the public during the past decade has said the "system" is failing them.By the numbers: There is real fear that decades of global progress against extreme poverty and disease may be petering out and even reversing. About 150 million people fell out of the global middle class last year, the first time that demographic shrank since the 1990s.Raised expectations suddenly dashed by the reversal of growth is a recipe for pessimism, anger and social fragmentation — all of which could be further stoked by the spread of the internet.What's next: The report lays out five scenarios for the future, ranging from a democratic renaissance led by a stronger and more united America to a chaotic world where no country is powerful enough to counter the challenges we face.Which future we get will depend in large part on technology — AI and automation, clean energy, gene editing and more.If technological progress can jump-start economic growth for all while forestalling the worst effects of climate change, the world in 2040 will be a much easier place to navigate.If it can't, we may look back on 2020 as the good old days.What to watch: Unexpected X-factors.Should we experience something truly world-changing — a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, a pandemic much more severe than COVID-19, a leap forward to true artificial general intelligence — all bets for the future are off.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Retailers urged to re-think police calls for low-level crimes after George Floyd's death

    George Floyd died in police custody after a corner store clerk reported he had used a fake $20 bill, a nonviolent offense so low-level that police don't usually take people to jail for it. Now, as the trial over his death continues to unfold, criminal justice reform experts and diversity specialists are hoping the case will prompt retailers — from small businesses to major chains — to reassess ...

  • Protests flare in Minneapolis after 20-year-old Black man shot in traffic stop

    The family of Daunte Wright, 20, said he was pulled over for displaying an air freshener.

  • For Black journalists, working Chauvin trial drains emotions

    At the end of a stressful day, Sara Sidner seeks the friendly wag of a dog's tail. Each is covering one of the nation's biggest stories, the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin. Each is also a Black journalist, reporting on an issue of great racial significance and forced — as part of their jobs — to watch video of George Floyd's life ending again and again.

  • Analysis: Big U.S. Treasury auctions could restart rise in yields

    U.S. Treasury auctions offering $271 billion of new debt and a key inflation report this week could end a recent lull in the bond market, reigniting a rise in yields that worried investors in the first quarter. Treasury yields have dipped since April 1 during a two-week pause in issuance, reversing some of the dramatic rise in February and March. Investors said weak demand at upcoming auctions, which kick off on Monday, could send bond prices lower and yields higher, albeit at a slower pace than in the first quarter.

  • Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

    The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Snobbery, pianos and other takeaways

    Even with social distancing there was plenty of humour, glamour and surprises at the virtual event.

  • Las Vegas looks to become first to ban ornamental grass

    Las Vegas, a city built on its reputation for excess and indulgence, wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

  • Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National

    A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality on Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports. Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839.

  • ‘They were good people.’ Friend remembers husband, wife, daughter killed in SC tornado

    The hearts of those who knew the Brelands are still healing a year later.