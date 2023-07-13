‘Tell them I didn’t do it.’ The voices in Devalos Perkins’ head destroy chances for trial.

Dr. Mark Hazelrigg sat in a quiet, private office at Central Regional Hospital.

A click of a button would transport him to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

On the other end of Hazelrigg’s Zoom screen was a mumbling Devalos Perkins. The forensic psychologist had spoken to the 35-year-old man before but his case was still puzzling.

Perkins had gained weight since they last spoke, and Hazelrigg hoped it would be a good sign.

“Nah, nah, nah,” an agitated Perkins said, according to the doctor’s notes.

“I don’t need no evaluation. I was in (Central Prison) safe keeping for nine months, I’m good.”

A few questions later, Hazelrigg learned Perkins was not taking his medication and in fact, was not “good.”

One question from the doctor set Perkins off more than the others: Are you hearing voices?

“You asked me about 10 questions, now this,” Perkins screamed at the camera. “I’m done!”

He stormed out.

Hazelrigg, a doctor at one of North Carolina’s state-run mental health hospitals, heard Perkins arguing with the guards who weren’t able to convince him to stay in the interview.

The doctor’s report for the court was summarized in one sentence: “Mr. Perkins is currently incapable to proceed.”

It wasn’t new for Perkins, and his day in court kept getting pushed further into the future.

Over the past nine years, he had been evaluated at least nine times — only twice, court records show, was he judged at least temporarily lucid enough to stand trial. Both times, he back-tracked and proceedings were paused again.

Perkins is still incarcerated, nearly 20 years after his alleged crime and 11 years after his arrest for murder.

A now-defunct provision in North Carolina law may keep him here, without a guilty verdict, until the day he dies.

Hazelrigg’s August 2021 patient notes describing the conversation and abrupt end would sum up Perkins’ state of mind much like he and others had done before:

“Psychotic symptoms.”

“Disorganized thoughts.”

“Unstable emotional control.”

“Paranoid.”

Probably having auditory hallucinations.

Devalos Perkins' Purgatory

This 4-part news series by The Charlotte Observer examines how a cold case murder devolved into a man’s decade-long purgatory in jail, mental health hospitals and court. This chapter illuminates why Devalos Perkins, now 37, has been perpetually considered legally incapable of being put on trial. In Chapters 1 and 2, we tell the story of how he ended up in jail and show the resulting brokenness across three families after a robbery in a gas station parking lot led to murder.