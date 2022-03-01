Tell Us About The Best, Most Non-Toxic Boss You've Ever Worked For

They say that people don't quit because of their jobs; they quit because of bad bosses. And unfortunately, most of us have seen more than our share of toxic entitled , and just plain clueless bad boss behavior.

But not all bosses are the worst. In fact, when you have a great boss who respects you and treats you like an actual human being, it makes your workplace so much happier and healthier.

So if you've had an amazing boss, we want to hear from you about how they made your work-life better.

Maybe you work in the service industry, and it makes a huge difference to have a boss who actually has your back when customers harass you. Instead of forcing you to put up with verbal abuse and horrible behavior, your boss is happy to step in and tell unruly customers that if they can't be civil they need to leave, like, NOW.

Or perhaps you had a boss early in your career who saw potential in you that you didn't even know you had and helped you get to the next level. They let you work flexible hours so you could take classes. And they helped you get the company to pay for all of them. They went above and beyond to help you succeed, and you genuinely don't know what you'd be doing now if it wasn't for them.

Or maybe your boss has always been understanding and flexible, even before the pandemic. But as you and your coworkers have been going through more stressful events in the last couple of years, your boss has made you feel so supported. From letting people take the time they need during family emergencies to acknowledging that they're struggling, too, your boss has really helped you all through a tough time.

Tell us about your favorite boss and what made them so great, and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

