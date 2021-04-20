Tell us: are you a Black parent talking to your children about US police violence?

Guardian community team
·1 min read
Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters
Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters

If you are a Black parent, you’ve probably had “the talk” with your children, telling them to comply with police if they are stopped. It is a rite of passage for Black people, who are disproportionately killed by law enforcement officers.

George Floyd’s death last year in Minneapolis sparked yet another discussion about the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement, and the role of police in society. Yet the violence continues. Since testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murdering Floyd, began in March, more than 60 people have died at the hands of police, about half of them Black or Latino. They include Daunte Wright, 20, of Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, and Adam Toledo, 13, of Chicago.

The talk is always an urgent task for Black parents, but as the nation awaits a verdict in Chauvin’s trial, we want to know what other conversations you’re having with your children about law enforcement. Beyond the talk, how do you explain the role of the police to your children?

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below, anonymously if you wish. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

We may publish your response or reach out to you for more information, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here.

