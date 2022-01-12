People Who Left Their Jobs During The Great Resignation, Tell Us What Led You To Quit

Recently, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that a whopping 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November as part of The Great Resignation — continuing the trend of workers who quit in August, September, and October.

A new Joblist survey found that a lot of these people are looking for remote work, higher pay, and better benefits. The survey also said that 75% of full-time workers are planning on quitting their current jobs in the next year.

So, if you're one of the millions of employees who have left their jobs, I wanna know why the heck you did it!

Like, maybe your company started forcing their employees to come back into the office five days a week, even though a new variant was spreading like wildfire.

Perhaps you realized you wanted to have a more flexible job that allows you to spend ample time with your family.

Or maaaybe you had a complete change of heart during the pandemic and decided to change your career path to find a more fulfilling job.

Whatever it is, I want to hear about it! Leave your juicy quitting story in the comments below, or if you prefer to stay anonymous, you can fill out this Google form instead.

Some responses may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.