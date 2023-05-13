People Who Work In Customer Service — Tell Us The Dumbest Thing A Customer Has Ever Asked You For
People with jobs that involve working first-hand with customers — this one's for you. First of all, I am absolutely awestruck by how much patience y'all have. You truly do not get paid enough for what you go through on the daily.
FX
So I've gotta ask — have you ever had a customer that's asked you, wholeheartedly, for something (or to do something) absolutely mind-boggling and stupid?
For example, I recently stumbled upon a Reddit post where a photographer shared a text thread in which a past customer LITERALLY ASKED FOR A REFUND on her wedding photos because...she got divorced. The audacity!!!!! Why would you even think about asking for that??
Perhaps you run a small business online and a self-proclaimed "influencer" tries to commission you for something but wants it 100% for free because their "exposure" is worth more than money...when in reality, they have fewer followers than you do.
NBC