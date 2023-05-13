People Who Work In Customer Service — Tell Us The Dumbest Thing A Customer Has Ever Asked You For

CinemaBlend

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure in the Disneyland Resort is the perfect place to go if you’re a serious Marvel fan. You never know just which heroes or villains from the Marvel Cinematic Universe you might run into on any given day. It’s pretty cool for fans, but it has to be more than a little weird for somebody like Cate Blanchett who is actually part of the MCU and knows the “real” Thor and Loki personally. Blanchett, who played Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok," recently visited the Disneyland Resort and got her picture taken with her on-screen family, Thor, and Loki. We happened to tweet out the picture which went a little viral on its own even before Chris Hemsworth himself apparently saw it and decided to chime in on Twitter, saying that while “Thor” was glad to see his sister, he still holds a grudge over that whole “destroying his hammer” thing.