Tell Us Your Job Title And What Your Salary Is

Almost this time last year, the New York State Legislature passed a Senate bill for pay transparency. In so many words, this made employers LEGALLY obligated to include a salary range and position description in all job listings.

So for the sake of transparency, we'd love to know what your job is, your salary, and how far said salary gets you where you live.

For example, you may work at a marketing firm and you make about $230,000/year. If you live in Minnesota, you might own a HUUUUUUGE mansion and go on several luxurious vacations a year. If you live in New York City, you might own a medium-sized apartment and live comfortably.

Or maybe you live in San Francisco and work as a therapist making anywhere between $22,000-$50,000/year. Despite doing meaningful work that you love, you may still have to live with three roommates to be able to afford the rising rent prices. On the other hand, if you live somewhere where rent is cheaper, you may have a whole stunning home to yourself.

