We Want To Know About The Moment You Realized You Were Done Working In The Restaurant Industry
Anyone who's ever worked in a restaurant knows that it's not for the weak of heart. It's all about maintaining composure while everything falls apart around you.
So it's no surprise that a lot of people end up quitting the restaurant industry all together after years of work-induced stress. If you ever worked in restaurants, what was the moment that finally made you bow out? Maybe it was a pathetic tip (or no tip at all) that pushed you over the edge.
My friend waited on two underage kids who tried to order drinks. Stiffing servers has always made someone a bad person, but during a pandemic when benefits have run out and restaurant employees are struggling more than they already did? Despicable. from trashy
Perhaps it was a kitchen disaster that made you start looking for a new job.
Or maybe it was your pesky manager who made you realize your work environment was totally toxic.
My boss sends me a text message and asks me to come in during a snowstorm. You expect me to chainsaw my way out of my driveway as part of my morning commute? Kick rocks. from antiwork