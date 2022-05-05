What's A Common Misconception People Have About Your Job?
Are you sick of hearing inaccurate assumptions about what you do? Are you tired of people incorrectly "explaining" your job to you? Now's your chance to set the record straight.
Perhaps you work in entertainment, so people assume it's all glitz and glamour. In reality, you work 12+ hour days on your feet and still barely make rent.
Maybe you're tired of being asked why you have no plans to become a doctor, despite being perfectly happy with your job in healthcare.
Or maybe you just have an obscure job title that not many people have heard of, but you want to spread the word about how cool your career is.
