Tell Us About The Moment That Made You "Quiet Quit" Your Job

Lately, there's been a lot of talk about "quiet quitting." Basically, it's a term that describes when you decide to stop going "above and beyond" (aka overworking yourself) for your job, and simply do what's required of you. Nothing more, nothing less. This is all done for the sake of having a more balanced life, and rejecting the "hustle culture" mentality that's gotten so popular over the last 10 years.

Quiet quitting can look like a lot of different things. Maybe you stopped coming in early and staying late every day, and instead, work from nine to five and then GTFO. Maybe you've stopped checking emails on nights and weekends. Either way, you're not interested in the "grind" anymore.

Some people think that quiet quitting is bad:

Others think that it's good:

- Huh, what is “quiet quitting”?*reads*- Oh. Setting normal boundaries. Working only the hours you’re paid for. Taking care of yourself.Ok.You should definitely do that. 12:36 PM - 30 Jul 2022

But no matter you feel about it, people are doing it. So, I'd like to hear about the moment that made you "quiet quit" your job.

Maybe you found out that your coworker (who does less than half the work you do) was making over $10K more a year for the same position, and you decided right then and there that you weren't going to keep working yourself to the bone for a company that doesn't pay you fairly.

Or maybe you never, EVER took time off because you wanted to seem dedicated to your job, and when you decided to take your first vacation in over three years, your boss and your team entire tried to guilt trip you about it, and you finally went, "I'm done."

Or maybe the last straw was when you were visiting a loved one in the hospital (on the weekend, not even during the work week), and your manager had the gall to email you and say, "I know your brother's in the hospital, but..."

