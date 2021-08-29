Tell Us A Money-Saving Tip That You Absolutely Swear By

Whether you're saving up for a goal like a vacation, putting away cash for a rainy day, or just trying to make ends meet, saving money can be easier said than done. Simply being alive can be expensive, tbh.

So if you've found a money-saving tip that truly works for you, we would love to hear from you!

Maybe you've figured out a grocery store hack that helps you keep your food spending low. Stocking up on generic versions of popular items, using coupons, or buying in bulk and splitting it up with friends helps you spend less on the stuff you need.

Or perhaps you have a techie tip that's really helped you save, like a favorite money-saving app, deal-spotting website, or online budgeting tool. Ever since you started using it, you've been able to save more money than before.

Or maybe you've increased your savings by making extra money with a side hustle. Whether you're doing gig work, selling crafts, or freelancing in your field, you're really proud of what you've been able to accomplish.

Or perhaps you prefer a cash-based savings tip, like stashing away every $5 bill you get. It doesn't seem like much as you're putting your fives aside, but after a few months they can really add up.

Share the money-saving tips that you swear by in the comments and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

