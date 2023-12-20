Tell us your story: have you experienced a miscarriage in the US?

Up to one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the National Library of Medicine. Despite its ubiquity, the experience is rarely discussed. And after the fall of Roe v Wade, many women are facing isolation and fear of retribution.

It was reported last week that a woman in Ohio is facing felony charges after suffering a miscarriage in her home at 22 weeks. She has been charged with “abuse of corpse”, an announcement which sparked outrage, prompting many women around the country to recount their own miscarriages.

If you’ve experienced a miscarriage, the Guardian would like to share your story alongside others. We hope that these stories will shed light on an experience that thousands of women are affected by each year. If we plan to feature your story, we will get in touch with you first.

