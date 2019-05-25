How to Tell If Your Vehicle Has an Antifreeze Leak

From Car and Driver

If you've noticed an odd, sweet smell coming from your car after you shut the engine off you might have an antifreeze leak. Antifreeze plays a key part in keeping your engine running properly, so it's important to know if it's leaking

If your vehicle is leaking antifreeze, the problem needs to be repaired promptly, before it causes much bigger, more costly issues.

Despite it's name, antifreeze does more than just keep your vehicle's radiator from freezing up in winter. It's part of your vehicle's cooling system, which controls the engine's temperature so that it runs properly and doesn't overheat.

Your engine's radiator is actually filled with what's called coolant, a 50-50 mix of antifreeze and water. A pump on the engine circulates the coolant through the radiator, engine, and heater and keeps your engine running at the proper temperature-and not overheating-regardless of the outside temperature. If an engine is low on coolant it can run too hot, which will hurt both performance and fuel economy. Worse yet, your engine can overheat so badly that it sustains expensive and possibly terminal damage.

If your vehicle is losing coolant, you need to determine where it’s leaking from and how fast it’s leaking-and then fix it or get ii fixed. The engine's cooling system is complex and has many parts. A coolant leak could be as cheap and simple to repair as tightening a loose clamp on one of the system's several hoses-something you can do yourself. Or it can be as complicated and expensive to repair as replacing a broken water pump. A major problem like that will require the skills of a technician to diagnose it and a shop full of tools to repair it.

Clues You Have an Antifreeze Leak

A sweet aroma that you notice from outside the vehicle, coming from the vehicle after you've driven it. You might be able to smell it from behind the wheel as well.

Puddles under the car of lime-green, orange, pink, or blue-green after you've parked. Antifreeze makers use those dye colors to differentiate coolant from other fluids used in cars. Engine oil is gold or black (when dirty), and transmission fluid is dark red.

The car starts running hot or overheating.

How to Locate a Leak



To find a leak, first drive the car until it's fully warmed up, then park it on a clean, dry section of pavement-a driveway if possible.

Shut it off and let it cool down. Caution: When the vehicle is fully warmed up, the coolant is boiling hot and under pressure. Do not remove the recovery-tank cap or radiator cap before the engine has adequately cooled. They are located under the hood. The illustration below shows the location of the caps for the radiator and the translucent plastic recovery tank. Most recovery tank caps are marked with a symbol similar to the one shown. Some cars do not have a radiator cap.

