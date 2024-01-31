'I can tell you it's warming.' WHOI scientist on new state climate panel says time is now

When Sarah Das rides her bike out on the Outer Cape, she sees changes that raise red flags for her as a scientist. Bigger storms with bigger tides, more flooding, and drought events, have resulted in rapid erosion, damage to infrastructure, and loss of special places, she said.

"Just year to year I've seen the damage," she said. "I feel like the pace of change has really accelerated in the last decade."

As an associate scientist in geology and geophysics at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Woods Hole, Das is deeply aware of the signs and effects of climate change. Now her knowledge will help guide state leaders who are increasingly concerned about climate change and ensuring Massachusetts can adapt and be resilient.

Das is one of 21 scientists just named to the new state Climate Science Advisory Panel, which the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced on Jan. 12. The panel is connected with the Massachusetts Office of Climate Science, headed by a first-in-the-nation, cabinet-level climate chief. The office was launched last October within the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs as part of the ResilientMass Plan.

The creation of the advisory panel will be a "tremendous resource as we integrate climate action into every agency in state government," State Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer said in a statement.

"We must commit to following the latest scientific findings and expand our whole-of-government approach to tackle future extreme climate events," Hoffer said.

What is the Climate Science Advisory Panel?

The advisory panel includes experts from Massachusetts and throughout New England specifically to advise the Office of Climate Science and state leaders on the latest advances and applications in climate science, with attention to climate change issues such as sea level rise, flooding, extreme heat, and related public health concerns. The scientists' knowledge will be used to inform state and local climate adaptation and resilience strategies and projects.

Das is pleased state leaders are acknowledging climate change as a top issue and taking steps to be well-informed as they act to meet the challenges. A specialist in polar glaciology, which she has been studying for more than 25 years, Das has no doubt the Earth is going through unusual warming.

"I've done seven expeditions to the Antarctic region, and over a dozen to Greenland. And I can tell you it's warming there like everywhere else. It's changing quickly," she said.

Geologists like herself have a longer perspective on time than most people, she said, "because we think about things in millions of years." So, it's shocking "to see these large ice sheets, which we think of as slow to respond and slow to act, transforming before our eyes from decade to decade."

Ice sheet loss increasing seven-fold

In the last decade alone, Das said, scientists have observed ice sheet loss increase seven-fold. She acknowledged that the earth naturally does go through periods of warming and cooling.

"The Earth has always changed before. How is this any different?" she said. "It's exactly because the earth has changed before that we know why what's happening now is the result of the greenhouse pollution that we're pouring into the atmosphere."

And it's a problem that needs addressing now.

"It's not a looming crisis that's coming. It's something that's already here," Das said.

Effects like extreme flooding, extreme precipitation events, drought, heat waves, coastal flooding and wildfires are all "already impacting our state and the people that live here," she said.

What is Das seeing on Cape Cod?

On Cape Cod, she sees the leading climate problem as coastal flooding from sea level rise, and more frequent and more intense storms. Both are already causing problems and, she predicts, "are really going to continue to accelerate in the coming decade."

It's encouraging that the state's leaders are convening scientists to help prepare, Das said.

"We need to make plans and we need to adapt, and that requires the best science knowledge," she said. "Scientists really bring an important voice to that conversation in terms of where the state of science is and helping people at the state and community level understand what is coming in the future."

Right now, she said, "we're in a reactive state, and we've been able to sort of get away with that, but increasingly we're going to be seeing even more extreme events and so the adaptation that's required for us to continue to have safe and healthy communities is going to be sort of a whole other scale."

She's also interested in the health aspect of climate change, which the panel will look at as well. Though it's not her area of expertise, Das understands that a warming climate brings diseases with it, such as those carried by mosquitoes and ticks. Recently, she noted, she found herself removing ticks from her dog after a December romp in the yard.

Teenagers can't have this on their shoulders

"They've never been on my dog in December before," she said.

For Das, a mother of two teenagers, it's imperative to act now to ensure a future in which the next generation can thrive.

"We cannot just hand this off to them. Teenagers have enough on their shoulders just growing up," she said. " I think we have to do everything we can. Globally we're trying very hard, many of us, to slow down the pace of change. But at the state level, where the rubber meets the road, we need to realize we can't just hold onto this hope that off in the future we are going to do something big about it. It's here."

Heather McCarron writes about climate change, environment, energy, science and the natural world. Reach her at hmccarron@capecodonline.com, or follow her on X @HMcCarron_CCT

