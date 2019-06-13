Tellez slam sparks Jays to win in Baltimore

Rowdy Tellez hit a grand slam during a six-run fifth inning as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 on Wednesday night.

The Jays came into the game with a .218 batting average, the worst in the major leagues, and could not get rolling until the fifth.

Baltimore starter David Hess (1-9), who threw 6 1/3 no-hit innings before being pulled in his first start against the Jays on April 1, began this game with 2 2/3 more hitless innings. But after getting through four innings without giving up a run, Hess couldn't get an out in the fifth.

Pulled after giving up three hits and a walk, Hess was ultimately charged with four runs on five hits in four-plus innings. He struck out three but walked four and now has dropped nine straight since that April 1 win over Toronto.

Derek Law opened for the Jays and threw a scoreless inning before Edwin Jackson (1-4) earned the victory with five solid innings. He gave up two runs on four hits, striking out two and walking two.

Baltimore actually took the first lead, on Trey Mancini's home run off Jackson in the fourth.

The Blue Jays then took control, however, with that big fifth. They loaded the bases with none out and scored the tying run on a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. infield single to end Hess' night.

Miguel Castro came on with the bases loaded and got one out before letting in a run on a wild pitch that put the Jays ahead, 2-1. Castro issued a walk to re-load the bases then recorded the second out of the inning, but Tellez crushed his grand slam to right that gave Toronto a 6-1 lead.

The Orioles scored a run on a Jackson wild pitch in the fifth, but the Jays got two more back in the sixth off Evan Phillips. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (RBI double) and Gurriel (RBI single) both drove in runs in that inning to put Toronto up 8-2.

Baltimore chipped away with four in the eighth, two coming on a Chance Sisco double, and put runners at second and third with no outs in the ninth. But Daniel Hudson retired the next three for his first save since 2016. The game lasted 4 hours, 5 minutes.

--Field Level Media