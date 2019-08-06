Telling My Employer About My Crohn’s Disease Was Helpful in Ways I Never Imagined

From Prevention

I’ve struggled with Crohn’s disease for a long time. I’m 27 now, but I was diagnosed when I was nine. I had a feeding tube for about four years after that, so my illness has never been a secret. When you have something like that in your nose, and you’re a child, people ask lots of questions.

As I got older, I continued to be transparent about my disease, even when I started working. When I was a 16-year-old counselor at a day camp, I told my boss about my Crohn’s. I didn’t go into the details; I just said that some days I might not feel well, and I might need to go to an appointment, and left it at that. I assured her I wouldn’t use my disease as an excuse, and it wasn’t going to stop me from doing my job.



My first post-grad job interview.

About a month after I graduated with my education degree, I had a second bowel resection. (I had the first when I was 15.) It was laparoscopic surgery, so they didn’t have to open me up entirely. Instead, they made small incisions to remove some diseased bowel as well as an obstruction in my colon. While things could have been more serious, it was still a major surgery that required recovery time. That’s why I didn’t apply for teaching positions right away.

I’m a French teacher, though, which is a specialty that's in high demand in Canada. So while I was in recovery, I had a couple of school principals asking me to apply to jobs. A couple of months post-op I felt pretty good, so I decided to put my hat in the ring for a few positions. Within a week, I had two offers. When I went in for an in-person interview, I didn’t plan on bringing up my Crohn’s. I was going to tell them after I started working. But one of the questions they asked was: “Why did you only apply now?”

I figured this was my opportunity to tell them what I’d been going through. I explained that I had Crohn’s disease, and I had surgery a couple of months before. I said I wanted to feel well before I applied and committed to a job. I hoped they’d see me as resilient—and they did. They completed the hiring process on the spot.

When I got sick, my co-workers supported me.

My job is super important to me, and I always want to put 110 percent into whatever I’m doing. But I started feeling really bad a couple of months after the start of the school year. I was probably the sickest I’d ever been, and soon realized I’d put too much on my plate.

So I talked to my administrator. I told her that I was struggling with incontinence. At the time, I was wearing an adult diaper every day and throwing up in the middle of lessons. My symptoms got so bad that just four months after accepting my job, I was hospitalized for two weeks.

Thankfully, everyone at work supported me. My principal would call me every day to see how I was feeling. I had coworkers reaching out telling me not to worry. They said, “I have your class covered. I’m going to prepare all of the lessons and give them to the substitute teacher. Don’t worry about anything.”

Post-ileostomy surgery, Krista poses with her stoma and her ostomy pouch.

A stoma is an artificial opening created from the end of the intestine.

Krista doesn't use the bathroom; instead, waste now passes from her intestine directly into an ostomy pouch that attaches to her stoma.

She can wear the pouch with anything, including a bathing suit, and empties it when it gets full.

Since chronic illness is so unpredictable, it made a huge difference to know my school wasn’t discriminating against me for being sick. I think it made the healing process a lot easier, too. I don’t even know if I would’ve stayed in the teaching profession without their help. There’s a lot of stress in my job, and there’s no way I could have kept going the way I was going.