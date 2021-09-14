TELLING INDUSTRIES, LLC Announces Inclusion in the Industry-Wide Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for Cold-Formed Steel Framing

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio --News Direct-- SCS Global Services

TELLING INDUSTRIES, LLC Announces: Environmental and Sustainability Verification (EPD)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio, September 14, 2021 /3BL Media/ - TELLING INDUSTRIES, LLC announces that their cold-formed metal framing products now carry the SFIA Environmental Product Declaration (EPD).

Telling is now recognized in the Industry-Wide EPD for the Steel Framing Industry Association (SFIA) and their products qualify for contribution to credits in the USGBC’s LEED green building rating scheme. EPDs communicate what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment across its lifecycle. Telling’s products and manufacturing processes were analyzed by SCS Global Services in a study called Lifecycle Assessment (LCA) to qualify for inclusion in the SFIA EPD. Telling Industries has joined other business and organizations around the world working to provide products with this high level of transparency documentation.

Telling Industries is a recognized leader in metal framing innovation. With multiple plants to service most of the USA, Telling excels at problem solving for metal framing needs of the commercial construction industry. Please visit our web site at www.buildstrong.com for more information about our exciting products!

SCS Global Services (SCS) has been providing global leadership in third-party quality, environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for three decades. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, power generation retail, and more. SCS is accredited to provide services under a wide range of nationally and internationally recognized certification programs. Consistent with its mission, SCS is a chartered benefit corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

The Steel Framing Industry Association (SFIA) is dedicated to expanding the market for cold-formed steel in construction through programs and initiatives that promote the use of cold-formed steel framing as a sustainable and cost-effective solution, advocate the development and acceptance of favorable code provisions, educate members with reliable data and other critical information that is essential to effective business planning, and create a positive environment for innovation.

TELLING INDUSTRIES, LLC are registered trademarks in the United States and/or other countries.

