🌱Telsa Recall+ Bedford Games + Study: Mt Washington Summit Warms

Telsa is recalling over 475,000 U.S. cars for technical problems with the camera and trunk that can increase the risk of accidents. That's nearly the total number of Telsa deliveries last year. The company is recalling all Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 for a faulty harness opening and closing the trunk that can damage the camera, and Tesla is recalling Model S cars assembled from 2014 because of a faulty front-trunk latch that could cause the hood to open unexpectedly. Telsa said they will fix both issues free of charge. You can read more here (if you subscribe): (The Union Leader) If you want to cheer on the Bulldogs, there are several games coming up at Bedford High School. The Bulldogs Boys Varsity Basketball team have a game against the Memorial High Crusaders on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. and there is a Girls Varsity Basketball game Friday at Bedford High School against the Keene High School Blackbirds at 7 p.m. Fan attendance may be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, so check be sure to with the home school about admission and game time. Some games can also be viewed on Bedford Community Television, BCTV. You can find out more about upcoming games here: (Bedford Patch) New Hampshire's Mount Washington, at 6,288 feet, is the highest point in the Northeast. New data has revealed that statistically, significant warming is taking place on Mount Washington's summit. Georgia Murray, a staff scientist at the Appalachian Mountain Club, says that the Mount Washington Observatory has maintained extensive and continuous records. She has recently published a study analyzing 15 years of data from the summit weather station and nearby Pinkham Notch. The study found statistically significant warming in both locations. (NHPR)





