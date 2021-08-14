Telstra (ASX:TLS) Will Pay A Dividend Of AU$0.08

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The board of Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of AU$0.08 per share on the 23rd of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.0%.

Telstra's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, Telstra was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 8.3% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 87% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from AU$0.28 to AU$0.16. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.4% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though Telstra's EPS has declined at around 13% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Our Thoughts On Telstra's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Telstra's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Telstra that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

