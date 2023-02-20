Telstra Group's (ASX:TLS) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.085

The board of Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) has announced that the dividend on 31st of March will be increased to A$0.085, which will be 6.3% higher than last year's payment of A$0.08 which covered the same period. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Telstra Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 100% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 55%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.8% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 71% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.17. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Telstra Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Telstra Group will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Telstra Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

