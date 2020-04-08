TELUS Provides Connectivity to Students for Learn From Home

Leading Canada-based communications service provider TELUS Corp. TU announced its collaboration with local school boards across British Columbia to offer its ‘Internet for Good’ services to students in need. Under this program, the company provides high-speed broadband Internet at home for C$9.95 a month. The move underscores TELUS’ commitment toward keeping people safe and connected during these struggling times. Its share price rose 4.1% in yesterday’s trading session.



The company provides more than 100,000 low-income British Columbian families with access to the Internet and digital literacy training tools. Earlier, this program was available to those who were receiving the maximum Child Care Benefit from the federal government. But now, TELUS has extended the process of bringing the critical connectivity to all kindergarten to 12th-grade students who need it for learning from the safety of their home. The company’s ‘Internet for Good for Students’ is part of its ‘Connecting for Good’ portfolio of programs. It includes the Internet for Good, Mobility for Good, Tech for Good and Health for Good.



Further, TELUS has waived fees under its Internet for Good program for 60 days to support low-income families. Introduced in 2016, it’s a partnership between TELUS, Ministry of Community and Social Services in Alberta and the British Columbia Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. Designed to encourage digital equality, the program provides underprivileged families with seamless accessibility of high-speed Internet services and broadband connectivity. It helps Canada citizens to improve the mental well-being of their children with free digital literacy resources during this hour of crisis.



Within the next two years, TELUS intends to offer direct fiber access to 93% of Greater Quebec City and Eastern Quebec residents. The company is working to generate subscriber growth in its key growth segments, including wireless, high-speed Internet and TELUS TV. Increasing demand for reliable access and fast-data services are expected to support customer additions. TELUS Health and TELUS International are also likely to continue contributing to its growth profile.



On Feb 4, TELUS and its global unit — TELUS International — officially closed the acquisition of Competence Call Center (“CCC”). TELUS International currently holds a 100% interest in CCC. The combined business has an expanded portfolio of customer experience, digital transformation, content moderation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management as well as back-office support that will enable new go-to-market opportunities and drive growth.



Shares of TELUS have lost 7.3% compared with 20.6% decline of the industry in the past six months.





TELUS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



